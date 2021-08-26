Accountants could be considered the backbone of most industries. Since most businesses’ goal is to make money, it makes sense the employees responsible for keeping and interpreting financial records would be of the utmost importance. But many people may not know that there are different types of accountants, as well as advantages and disadvantages in certain accounting fields.
Scott Moses, CEO and vice president of Kelman, Moses, Seifert & Hartstein Accounting in Beachwood, and Paul Mucha, manager of Marcum in Cleveland, said accountant’s roles and tasks can change whether they are in private accounting or public accounting.
Mucha is a public accountant with Marcum. Working in the accounting services department, his group does everything from bookkeeping to back office work. As a public accountant, Mucha said his days can vary. For instance, there’s some days where he is in the office all day reviewing work that people on his team have prepared, accounting-wise. Marcum does a lot of monthly and quarterly accounting closes, so Mucha’s team takes clients’ in-house prepared financial information and might do some work to help them complete it, like reconciling their bank accounts.
“The thing that I get most excited about is when I go out to clients and directly interact with their accounting team,” Mucha said. “I help them finalize financials, help their ownership, whether it’s the CEO or CFO, make executive decisions. I don’t make the decision but I assist them in determining what the data means, helping them make management decisions or help them with planning and things like that.”
Moses said the main difference when working for a company or industry in private accounting is that you’re doing accounting work strictly for that one entity. Whether it’s entering bills, paying bills, invoicing customers, preparing budgets and financials, a private accountant is doing it all for one entity.
“For me, I’m getting information that the client prepares,” Moses said. “And from that, I’m either preparing a tax return, a financial statement, assisting them with obtaining loans or financing through different banks or finance companies. So instead of me doing the same thing day in and day out, working on the same company books, I have a plethora of different clients. It’s a variety. I have clients in the restaurant industry, in the medical field, dentists and doctors.
Moses said, “The nice thing about me is no two days are ever the same. It’s not boring. I get to go out (and meet with people). Prior to the pandemic, I could meet with clients, whether it be at their place or they meet me here at my office. And my work varies. I don’t work on the same thing day in and day out. I work on different clients ... . For me, working in an industry or private accounting would be boring because you’re doing the same thing day in and day out.”
Mucha said there is no disadvantage or a drawback to the type of work he does as a public accountant. However, he cautioned that, because of the variety and the amount of different clients and people you’re interacting with, you have to be good at scheduling your time, planning out your work, making sure everything gets done and nothing falls through the cracks. This is especially true during the “busy season” from January through April.
“If you’re getting into public accounting, it’s something to definitely be aware of,” Mucha said. “You’re not going to have a 40-hour work week during the busy season. It’s just not going to happen really at any CPA firm. You do have that additional demand during the busy times but, at least in my experience, when it’s less busy there’s some more flexibility. In my experience, you still have to get your time in, but it’s a lot easier to take a Friday off in the summer, take some time off during the non-busy times.”
Another advantage of working with a CPA firm like Marcum, Mucha said, would be that you have a lot of different resources as far as many different types of experiences within the firm and many different specialties. He said he does not do tax work or audit work, but if a client has a question about those things, he knows exactly who to call to get them an answer.
“The other thing too, is having worked at two CPA firms and having that wide breadth of experience with many clients and industries and situations, it just gives (me) a much more unique perspective to be able to solve problems for my clients,” Mucha said.
“As opposed to, have you only had one or two types of accounting experiences and all you know is how to do accounts payable processing as an in-house accounting. If you have an experience with one type of industry, that sort of limits your ability to problem solve.”