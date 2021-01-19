With Tax Day fast approaching on April 15, many people may soon find themselves owing the Internal Revenue Service money through their tax returns. Fortunately, however, local tax advisers say the IRS offers a few flexible options when it comes time to repay.
James Komos, a tax partner with Beachwood accounting firm Ciuni & Panichi, and tax analyst Phyllis Collins at the Beachwood Block Advisors office, both said that tax preparation services are the best way for people to interface directly with the IRS.
“The IRS will always take your money, so you can pay them back at any time,” Komos explained. “The question is, if you don’t have the funds, what should you do? The biggest problem many of my clients have is they bury their heads in the sand and try to avoid the situation, so if they know they can’t pay the IRS they won’t file their tax return. That’s the worst thing you can do.”
Alternatively, Komos said what people should do is work with the IRS to set up a payment plan as soon as they know they owe money. Taxpayers, he said, have three options at that point: one, they can pay it off over a couple of months if it’s a small amount. Two, they can set up a payment schedule with the IRS over a 72-month period, so long as they owe less than $50,000, by filing a Form 9465 with a firm.
“So you take whatever you owe and you divide it by 72 to give you the smallest amount of money that they would accept on a monthly basis,” Collins explained. “When you electronically file that form, it goes right to the IRS.”
Different fees may occur depending on the method of payment, and the IRS usually charges a 3% fee for such, she added.
The third option is what’s called an offer in compromise, which Komos described as a more involved filing process that allows people who owe large amounts to make a deal with the IRS in which they clear their debt without having to pay the full amount.
“Basically, you’re trying to get the IRS to accept the lower dollar amounts to settle up,” he said. “They will look at your financial net worth purely based upon collectability. Say this guy owes me $40,000 and I know I’ll probably never collect more than 20. So I’m going to accept their $20,000 offer.”
In OIC situations, Komos said people will often borrow money from friends or family or choose to set aside portions of their wages and other income over a years-long period to obtain the agreed upon amount.
Like every other filing process, Collins said the COVID-19 pandemic has decreased the speed at which forms go through, but otherwise it hasn’t really changed the way users interact with the industry, besides giving clients more options to file online.
“I find that our older clients may not be as tech savvy, so they may want to come in and sit down with us and that’s fine,” she said. “But I find that even people in their 50s and 60s, they’re moving into the 21st century and they’re apprehensive at first. But this past year many people were forced to apply online and they ended up thinking that it’s absolutely wonderful.”
Collin Cunningham is a freelance writer from Cleveland.