For taxpayers who aren’t able to file their return by April 15, there’s help.
In these situations, Dennis Linden, a director in the Northeast Ohio region of CBIZ MHM, LLC in Cleveland and Akron; Carmela Minnie, senior manager, tax at Cohen & Company in Youngstown; and David Reape, CPA and director of tax services at HW & Co. CPAs and Advisors in Beachwood, suggested people consider an extension.
Before filing for an extension, one must understand what is being extended.
“A tax extension is just that – it allows you to get an additional six months to file your return,” Reape said. “Personal taxes are due on
April 15, so you’d have until Oct. 15 to file the return.”
Minnie noted, “The taxpayer must file the extension by the time the original is due, or it will be considered late and they will still be subject to late fees and penalties. It can be filed by mail or electronically-filed, either through their CPA or the IRS website.”
But, it’s important to note an extension only pushes back the date of filing, not what may be owed.
“The most important thing for people to understand is an extension provides more time to file the return, but not to pay the tax,” Linden explained. “While April 15 is the date to file the extension, it is also the date to pay any tax balance due. When the return is ultimately filed, if there is a balance due, it could be subject to interest or penalties.”
To file an extension, first, determine what kind of extension form is needed –
personal or business. For individuals, Minnie said it is Form 4868, and for S-corps and partnerships, it is Form 7004. Reasons to extend also vary for each situation.
“If you need an extension, it’s typically where the taxpayer needs more time to get their information together or if that information wasn’t ready yet,” she said. “If a business needs one, it may be because they are waiting for a schedule to be released, or they need additional guidance from the IRS.”
Since taxes are typically confusing, adding more forms to the mix can make things a bit crazy. For extensions, especially if someone is unclear on the process and what they need, Linden suggested connecting with a tax professional.
“When we start to get into more complicated situations, having a tax preparer or using a professional is always what I’m going to recommend,” he stated. “The government websites, whether that is federal, state or local municipalities, have a lot of information. So, if someone is
self-preparing, it’s best to consult and ask questions when needed. Mistakes can be costly, so it’s better to spend a little time instead.”
Another important thing to note, Reape said, is extensions might not cover all aspects of one’s taxes.
“The extension usually extends from federal,” he noted. “But, if for some reason they need to file in other states besides Ohio, they might need to file separate extensions. Also, the local municipalities do share information with the IRS, but not always in a timely manner. I’ve seen a number of cases where the city jumps the gun and sends out late notices. So, it’s a matter of sending the city a copy of the federal extension. That usually takes care of it.”
But no matter the type of extension being filed, the professionals said it’s best to stay organized and on top of things.
“It’s a great thing to keep in touch with their tax professional so both parties understand the situation, what information is needed and if additional time is required,” Minnie said. “Also, just be aware of those filing deadlines. Sometimes the biggest challenge is keeping communication if there is any confusion.”
Linden said, “It’s not a complicated process, but don’t wait until the last minute. Though the internet is just a suggestion, look at the information provided on government websites, and with time to spare.”
Publisher’s note: Dennis Linden is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.