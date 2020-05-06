With how complex and personalized taxes and finances can be, it pays to hire a CPA or tax adviser.
According to Cindy Kula, senior manager, tax at Rea & Associates in Cleveland, choosing the right planner depends on each potential client’s needs, financial situation and their adviser’s experience.
“I think credentials are important and I know that there are tax preparers that are enrolled agents, which have to meet qualifications to be an enrolled agent or a CPA,” Kula said. “That would give someone the extra assurance that the professional they were hiring would have actual knowledge of tax law and know about the complications that taxes can sometimes propose.”
She added a level of comfort is also key for both the client and the preparer.
“It’s always nice to know that you’re comfortable with the person that you’re dealing with,” Kula explained. “So, if you have a friend that is already using a certain CPA or tax preparer, ask about them. Also, make sure the person you do choose is willing to talk to you for a half an hour at least – complimentary. As a practitioner, I may not want this client and the client can tell the preparer might be too abrupt or evasive. So, that gives clients the chance to find what they are looking for.”
But what makes a good CPA or tax preparer? Kula said it’s all about flexibility and availability.
“Given the current situation with COVID-19, I’ve had a lot of clients call me about stimulus payments like when they will get it, if they’re going to get it, how they go about getting it, etc.,” Kula said. “When you have an adviser that is a year-round resource, they’d be able to answer those kinds of questions. The adviser that you’re using must have that availability. A good professional would always be available.
Kula added thoughtfulness is key as well. Preparing taxes can be formulaic, but unique financial situations are not.
“You also want someone thoughtful – looking at returns and asking questions, not just taking the data,” she said. “I can honestly say I have never just done a tax return without having a question about what is being presented to me. So, I think the ideal practitioner would be asking questions so the client is more involved in the process. If there isn’t at least one question that comes out of a tax return, I’m not sure if that person did their due diligence.”
Narrowing down options can be a project within itself. But Kula said professionals should go out of their way to make themselves seem like the best choice. For her potential and current clients, Kula said she sets herself apart by approaching the situation like a friend.
“It’s about getting them to that comfort level and I’ve been doing this for over 40 years,” she said. “These clients have become my friends. I’ll share with them the good and bad news in my life and encourage the same. I will always tell a potential client to not pick me right away as I want to sit down with them and see if we’re compatible. You don’t want to just be brushed aside when your return is done. You want to know no matter how small or big your need is, they can still give you the service you deserve.”
As the extended tax deadline approaches, which is July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kula said individuals searching for a tax professional should be aware of a few things.
“Make sure you’re aware of any tax law changes that may have happened due to COVID and that (clients) can come to us with their questions before they even make an appointment,” she said. “Sometimes just asking those questions will make you realize if that professional is on top of things or not, especially if you already know the answer to it.”