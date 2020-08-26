Filing taxes can be a stressful situation, even when you’re sure you did everything correctly. But time goes by and you receive a letter from the IRS indicating an audit has been initiated on your return.
So, what now?
According to Karen Baska, CPA and senior manager at HW & Co. in Beachwood; Jennifer Gajda, principal at Rea & Associates in Cleveland; and Scott Swain, tax partner at Cohen & Company in Cleveland, it’s important to first understand what an audit actually is.
“An audit by the IRS means that an IRS agent is going to review or examine financial information to ensure that it was correctly reported on the tax return for the year under audit,” Gajda said. “While being selected for an audit is often random, some things may trigger an audit, such as failing to report all your income or having large losses on a Schedule C. Also, having large variances from year to year on items of income or expense may prompt an examination.”
Swain explained there are three types of audits – computer-generated notices, targeted audits and random compliance audits. Computer-generated audits are the most common, which trigger letters mailed to taxpayers due to mismatches in reporting.
“If you forget to include income or a 1099 or you have an online account and forgot to print it out, the IRS is going to see a mismatch in their database and the notice will automatically be kicked out,” he stated. “They say, ‘This is what we think it should be and if you agree, pay it,’ and if they’re wrong, they ask for more information. It’s very computer-driven.”
Targeted audits are where the IRS zeros in on a specific aspect of your return, such as if you have many charitable contributions, or if you’re self-employed and you have a lot of travel expenses.
“They will ask you for more information to make sure you’re not cheating in those areas,” Swain added.
Random compliance audits are more analysis-driven to see how the IRS can improve the work it does, he said.
After receiving the notice and learning the reason for the audit, Baska suggested taxpayers take a moment and not panic.
“People have this image of the IRS that they’re going to come and take your house and assets, and that rarely happens over an audit,” she said. “Quite a few audits result in no changes whatsoever. So, read the letter, set up an appointment with an IRS examiner and they’ll send out a document request and list what they need. But if you’ve never dealt with the IRS before, call a tax professional and have them assist you in the process. Most IRS auditors I’ve dealt with in the past, they’re nice people and just want a resolution as quickly as possible.”
Engaging an accounting or tax professional during an audit is a good idea for any situation, whether someone has gone through the process before or not, Gadja said.
“They act as an intermediary between the IRS agent and the person being audited,” she noted. “They can also help organize the information being given to the agent and field questions from the agent. A tax professional is familiar with the process, so they can help ease the burden for the taxpayer by being the liaison with the agent. A seasoned tax professional has often worked with many agents over the years and may even be familiar with the agent conducting the audit.”
Swain added, “When you are working with an experienced CPA, they’ve probably seen whatever issue that could’ve come up in audit before. It could be a simple issue and the CPA could already have all the information needed to respond to a notice. It makes it very painless for you, and saves you from pulling your hair out trying to figure it out yourself.”
After being audited one year, that doesn’t mean you can’t be audited again for a different year. According to Baska, the only way to avoid an audit is to be 100% sure your return is accurate in the first place.
“If your return is already 100% accurate and you get that notice, there is nothing to worry about,” she noted. “Just don’t panic. Most people have this knee-jerk reaction that it’s going to be terrible and a lot of times, it isn’t.”