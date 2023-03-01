When it comes to money, customers are finding there’s important criteria to consider when choosing between a full-service brick and mortar bank and an online or virtual bank.
J.D. Power reported in April 2022 there was a mass shift to digital banking that was creating challenges for brands looking to drive superior customer engagement. Still, at the end of 2021, there were 4,844 insured commercial banks in the United States, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Michelle Burke, a branch manager at Middlefield Bank, said clients choose brick and mortar banks for specific reasons, including more personalized service, ability to build relationships, and feeling like someone is there for them to personally sit down with to discuss their needs – and have their needs met even during challenging times. Using a bank without branches is less personal, and often callers get a call-center with anonymous representatives.
She said the average age range of Middlefield Bank’s clients is between 40 and 70 years old, and some had bad experiences with online banks.
Burke said the bank is working on new technology to be able to offer more loan servicing through online banking for all clients.
She said personalization is the key to solidifying a base of long-time customers.
“We’re all about relationship banking,” Burke said. “We know our clients. We actually take the time to analyze their needs before offering them solutions. We like to build trust and relationships with our clients, versus just opening accounts for them.”