When applying for a credit card, buying a car or looking for a house, individuals will mostly hear about one thing – credit. Many things go into a credit score and just as many things can affect it.
According to Jim Nabors, senior vice president of consumer and mortgage lending at Civista Bank in Sandusky and Akron, and Michelle Perez, market manager and senior vice president at Key Private Bank in Pepper Pike, credit is important for many reasons.
“Credit is a person’s ability to borrow money or access products or services with the understanding that you will pay over a given period of time,” Perez said. “Credit is important because it reflects your financial power. It allows you to borrow money or purchase products and services when you need it without paying the full amount upfront. This allows people to borrow money to purchase large ticket items like a home, car, etc. and pay for them over time.”
Nabors said, “Credit, from a bank standpoint, is us taking a risk that we can lend money to someone who in response pay us bank in according to how we agreed. Credit is truly the ability to borrow money and repay it over a period of time. It’s the one thing that makes the U.S. different from a lot of other countries where credit is never really available.”
Credit scores can range from 300 to 850 points, with the higher the number being a better score. Since the mid-1990s, Nabors said everyone over the age of 18 automatically has a score starting at 300.
“A credit score is an analysis of the probability of prepayment,” he said. “The score takes all credits into consideration and the great thing about credit is it treats everyone the same. The system is automated that says you either pay your bills or you don’t.”
There are a few key factors that go into someone’s score, Perez explained. In order of importance, those factors are your bill payment history; the overall amount of debt you carry; your credit history’s age; types of credit; and the number of credit inquiries. Good scores are generally those more than 700, she added.
Both professionals said any marks on a credit report older than six months to three years aren’t typically figured heavily into the score. Perez explained building or re-building a credit score differs on an individual’s situation.
“It takes about six months of credit activity to calculate a credit score but building good credit score takes time and differs depending on the situation,” she said. “Depending on the situation, if you have poor credit and are building it up, it can take several years.”
But if someone doesn’t have a “good” score, there are a few ways to salvage it, the professionals said.
“Once you’ve had credit established, in order to make it better, don’t borrow any more money,” Nabors said. “Pay your bills on time, and as time goes on, it will show you started out somewhere and now you owe less. Time heals all wounds, so you can improve your score as long as you’re making your payments on time.”
Nabors also suggested never making the minimum payment on anything, as paying more than needed will get the bill down faster and improve one’s credit score.
Perez noted, “Missing one payment can lower your score as much as 100 points. Get your credit card utilization down to 30%, even if you need to open another credit card to spread out your balances. Don’t close unused accounts, this decreases your score. Dispute any inaccuracies on your credit report and get it corrected right away.”