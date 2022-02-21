Neil Waxman of Capital Advisors, Ltd. in Shaker Heights was recently recognized by Crain’s Cleveland as a Notable Wealth Manager.
The publication honors individuals that stand out in the field of wealth management that are helping clients achieve their goals in an often-shifting economic and regulatory landscape.
Waxman, who has more than 38 years of experience in managing money, was nominated by Capital Advisors senior analyst Mary Kozar.
“Neil uses this experience to help clients quickly and intelligently take action, which is a reason he is often sought out by the national media for comment and opinion,” she said in nominating him.