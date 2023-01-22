Carver Financial Services was recently named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams for the state of Ohio.
Eight-hundred team nominations were received, with Carver Financial Services in Mentor ranking No. 11 out of 120 teams in Ohio. This is the first year the firm has been included on the list, according to a news release. Advisers that are considered for the list must have at least seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records and industry experience, among others, according to the release. It does not weigh portfolio performance due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data.
Over 37,846 advisers were nominated nationwide, with more than 2,800 teams receiving the award, the release said.
“I believe that our team is the reason for our continued success,” Carver Financial Services founder and President Randy Carver said in the release. “It’s an honor, and gratifying, that our entire team has been recognized by Forbes as part of this exclusive list of Best In State Wealth Management Teams. We are honored that Forbes has recognized the exceptional service and commitment that each member of our team provides to our clients and community.”