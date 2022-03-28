Randy Carver, president and CEO of Carver Financial Services Inc. in Mentor, was recognized by Barron’s March 11 as one of the top 1,200 financial advisers in the United States and top three in Ohio.
Carver has been recognized by Barron’s each year since 2008.
“I am humbled by this recognition and appreciate the confidence our clients and community have placed our team,” Carver said in a news release. “This award is truly the result of a team effort, and would not be possible without the dedication, professionalism and hard work of everyone at Carver Financial.”
Carver was also recognized in Forbes for 2021 best-in-state wealth advisers on Feb. 11.
Rankings for the Barron’s award are based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation’s most productive advisers, according to the release. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance isn’t an explicit component because not all advisers have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients’ risk tolerance than by an adviser’s investment‐picking abilities. Barron’s listed their top 1,200 putting Carver in the top two-fifths of 1% of all advisers.