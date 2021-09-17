Randy Carver, president of Carver Financial Services, Inc., in Mentor was recently named to Forbes’ 2021 list of top wealth advisers.
There were 33,567 nominations received from across the United States from among more than 400,000 registered representatives. This is the sixth year in a row Carver has been included on this list.
“It continues to be a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the top wealth advisors throughout the country,” Caver said in a news release. “I consider it a privilege to receive this distinction and to be included in this group of elite wealth advisers. Although grateful for the recognition received by Forbes, this really reflects on the dedication to excellence of every member of the team at Carver Financial Services. I am sincerely grateful for the exceptional service and commitment that each member of our team provides to our clients, because without the team none of this would be possible.”