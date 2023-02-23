CBIZ acquired the non-assets of Somerset CPAs and Advisors, the fifth-largest accounting firm in Indianapolis, according to a news release.
“We are excited to enter the Indianapolis financial services market with an established partner that has a reputation for providing outstanding client service and possesses the size and scale to accelerate growth and bring added value to our collective clients,” said Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, in the release. “Together, we will now be able to provide our combined clients with an expanded breadth of services backed by a national network of professionals. Somerset’s depth of expertise across numerous industries also creates strategic opportunities to better serve our current clients and attract new ones. We look forward to welcoming the Somerset team to CBIZ.”
Somerset has been providing accounting, tax and financial advisory services to clients in multiple industries for over 60 years, the release stated.
“We are very excited to join CBIZ. Being a part of a premier national accounting provider will ensure our clients continue to receive best-in-class service and solutions to help them grow their businesses successfully,” said Ben Kimmerling, president of Somerset, in the release. Our shared vision of building relationships and delivering results make this a perfect combination, and will also provide our employees with additional training, development and career growth opportunities.”