CBIZ, Inc., a Cleveland-based provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced its wholly-owned subsidiary CBIZ MHM Northern California, LLC, acquired the non-attest assets of Shea Labagh Dobberstein of San Francisco, effective Sept. 1.
Concurrent with the transaction, Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C., a national independent CPA firm, announced the acquisition of the attest assets of SLD. Non-attest services are those provided to clients that aren’t specifically related to the performance of an attest engagement.
CBIZ, Inc. and Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. are parties to an alternative practice structure. The two companies are separate and independent legal entities that work together to serve clients’ business needs, according to a news release.
“We continue to invest in opportunities across California as part of our long-term strategy to better establish our brand, increase our presence and expand our reach up and down the West Coast,” Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, stated in a news release. “In SLD, we found a partner with a complementary service and client mix, an expert team and a long-standing commitment to exceptional client service. We look forward to collaborating with SLD to expand the service offerings to their existing clients and to capitalize on opportunities to accelerate growth. I’m excited to welcome SLD team to CBIZ.”
James R. Dobberstein, of SLD, said in the release, “Joining CBIZ is an important step forward for our clients and team. This move allows us to offer additional services to address client needs while providing growth and development opportunities for our team members. Most of all, we value the cultural fit we found with CBIZ. We share an unwavering commitment to client service and growing our business by cultivating relationships.”