CBIZ, Inc., a national financial, insurance and advisory business services provider headquartered in Cleveland, announced its private equity consulting practice CBIZ CMF will be rebranded as CBIZ Private Equity Advisory.
CBIZ Private Equity Advisory’s services divide into two pillars: deal advisory, and performance management and improvement. Deal advisory services range from transaction due diligence to integration planning and execution; performance management and improvement services span from business process assessment and optimization to enterprise resource planning transformation and technology strategy, according to a news release.
“Private equity is in our DNA; it’s at the core of everything we do,” Seth Goldblum, senior managing director for CBIZ Private Equity Advisory, said in the release. “Transitioning our name to CBIZ Private Equity Advisory reinforces our commitment to the private equity market and reflects our position as the preeminent provider of solutions to middle-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies.”
CBIZ acquired CBIZ CMF in 2017 when it was known as CMF Associates. Upon combining CMF with CBIZ’s existing private equity practice, as well as with Laurus Transaction Advisors that CBIZ acquired in 2018, the private equity consulting practice has grown its revenue by over 100% in the last three years. CBIZ Private Equity Advisory has supported more than 300 private equity firms and over 1,500 portfolio companies across North America. Over 100 professionals make up the advisory practice with locations spanning the nation, the release said.
“Our team possesses an intimate understanding of private equity firm transactions and the nuanced relationship between private equity funds and their portfolio companies,” Goldblum stated. “Now, our name will reflect this unparalleled level of expertise as we continue to grow and find unique solutions for private equity firms in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.”