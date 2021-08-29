CBIZ, Inc., a provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, will host a virtual Investor Day Sept. 14.
During the livestreamed event, members of CBIZ’s senior leadership team will discuss the company’s strategy, financial performance and outlook before participating in a question-and-answer session.
Presenters will include Jerry Grisko, president and CEO; Ware Grove, CFO; Chris Spurio, president, financial services; and Mike Kouzelos, president, benefits and insurance services.
The event, which coincides with the celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations page at cbiz.com. Investors and analysts can preregister for the event at bit.ly/3DfxgLB. A replay will be posted on the company’s website following the event.