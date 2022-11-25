Due to the recent spike in the Federal Reserve’s rates, certificates of deposit are beginning to make a comeback. These investments pay fixed interest rates, allowing consumers to lock in the current high-yielding rates for the term of a CD.
Guadalupe Sanchez, vice president, Cleveland market leader at Bank of America with multiple locations in Northeast Ohio, discussed the reasons for the rise in CD popularity, how they differ from other methods of saving and how they benefit consumers.
“You will find that, generally, your savings will grow at a faster rate than they would in a savings account and that’s due to the fact that a CD requires you to have that account for a fixed period, usually called the term or duration, in turn for having that deposit for that fixed period where you’re not able to withdraw from it,” Sanchez explained.
The financial institution pays an interest rate that is usually higher than rates that are offered on savings accounts, he said. When the term is up, the owner of the CD gets their initial deposit back plus the interest that was accrued.
He said he always advises his clients that, prior to opening a CD, they have a source of emergency funds that is accessible to them at any time, such as a savings account.
“A CD is not the appropriate vehicle for an emergency fund, so a CD is where you will want to place excess funds,” he said.
Sanchez suggested consumers consider what they are looking to accomplish when contemplating opening a CD. One should evaluate their short and long-term financial objectives so they can figure out the term of a CD that is most appropriate for achieving those goals.
He said a person should understand the “ins and outs” of a CD and whether it comes with restrictions, allows them to make deposits or allows them to make withdrawals in cases of unforeseen circumstances.
Because there are CDs that will permit a person to make deposits without limits, as well as make a one-time withdrawal for a varying number of reasons, which are always listed in the agreements for a CD, so being aware of these ramifications can help a person choose which CD is best for them and their needs.
“Make sure you understand the terms and conditions for that CD,” he said. “Ensure that you are an informed consumer. There are no dumb questions, especially with a CD.”
People may also want to inquire about how much time they have from the date of maturity to decide whether to withdraw the funds or let them roll over into another term, he suggested. They should also inquire about whether there is a minimum deposit required to open the CD.
CDs are rising in popularity because, during volatile market conditions or uncertain times, they can offer the security of knowing the deposit may be Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured up to $250,000, he said.
“It is paying you a set interest rate for that set term,” he said. “Typically, it is knowing exactly how much money you’re going to get back at the end of the six-month term or the nine-month term.”