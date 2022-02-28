With the new year under way, it’s an excellent time to evaluate tax-efficient strategies for charitable donations. Consider the following approaches to maximize your tax savings and charitable impact:
Qualified Charitable Donations
A qualified charitable donation is a tax-efficient strategy for individuals 70½ or older. Because your IRA-required minimum distribution can significantly impact your taxes, a QCD can help.
You can make a tax-free distribution from your IRA directly to your favorite charities and also satisfy your RMD. The gift is limited to $100,000 per person (married individuals can each donate up to $100,000 from their individual IRAs). Therein lies the tax benefit – you can exclude the amount contributed from your adjusted gross income (even if you don’t itemize your deductions).
The charitable recipient must be a 501(c)(3) charity. Non-operating private foundations, supporting organizations, and donor-advised funds do not qualify.
Bunching
With the increase in the standard deduction from The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, fewer people are utilizing the itemized deduction. A bunching strategy allows you to combine multiple years of charitable giving into a single year, which may generate a deduction larger than the standard amount.
Donate Appreciated Securities
Another strategy is to donate appreciated assets directly to charitable organizations. This allows you to receive the charitable deduction and avoid paying taxes on the gain.
Donor-Advised Funds
A donor-advised fund is a charitable account that is established through a public charity. Contributions to the donor-advised fund can be coordinated with large income tax years where you receive an immediate tax deduction for the amount you contribute and can distribute the funds to charities as you wish. Donors benefit from the immediate tax deduction, tax-free growth and investment control. A donation can be made to a donor-advised fund with appreciated securities further avoiding any tax on the appreciation. A donor-advised fund can also present an opportunity to involve children and grandchildren in philanthropy and share your core values and intentions.
Designate Charity as Beneficiary of IRA
As part of your estate plan, you have the option to designate a charity as the beneficiary of your IRA and it receives 100% of your IRA free of estate and income taxes. This can be accomplished by simply listing your preferred charities on the beneficiary designation form. Your funds then go to a good cause and the strategy results in significant tax savings.
There are a variety of techniques that can be used when donating assets to a qualified organization. Please consult with your financial adviser to determine the most effective option for your personal situation.
Marla Petti is a senior wealth adviser at MAI Capital Management in Beachwood.