As part of the American Rescue Act of 2021, the child tax credit increase saw an increase by as much as $1,600. The purpose of the child tax credit is to help support lower-middle income families and to help them with the additional costs they have incurred by having children.
Jennifer Gajda, principal with Rea & Associates in Independence, and Brett Neate, partner at Zinner & Co. in Beachwood, explained what the changes are and how they will affect taxpayers.
“The maximum credit was increased from $2,000 per child, under 6 years old, to $3,600 if the child is under 6 years old,” Neate said. “The credit for children from 6 to age of 17 are eligible for a reduced credit. It’s still the child tax credit, but it’s a lower amount. It would be for $3,000. So, the credits are currently $3,600 If you’re under 6 and $3,000 If you’re the ages of 6 to 17.”
Gajda noted, in order to be eligible for this credit, the child must live with you for at least six months of the year, must be related to you and must have a social security number.
“(The child tax credit) is getting money into people’s pockets who may need it right now,” Gajda said. “Especially people who may be struggling due to the pandemic. People who may have had loss of income. Just getting money into people’s hands. And with the extended amount, this is the highest the child tax credit has ever been. So for people who qualify for the full credit, that’s $1,600 more per child, which can be very meaningful to people who need it.”
Gajda added there was a $2,500 earned income requirement that you had to make in the past in order to qualify. That floor has been removed. She also emphasized that this is strictly, as of right now, for 2021. After 2021, unless new legislation is passed, everything would revert back to the old rules, which had lower credit.
“Another big change is that they are advancing the payments to qualifying taxpayers,” Gajda said. “Starting in July, they are advancing 50% of what the IRS is estimating your credit would be based on prior year tax information. They are paying that out monthly July through December. And then everything will be reconciled when you actually file your 2021 tax return.”
Neate said that what is new and is creating some confusion is the IRS is doing advanced payments of these tax credits, starting in July through the end of the year.
“So, for taxpayers who have filed their 2020 tax returns, the IRS will look at 2019 tax returns or the 2020 tax returns, depending on which is most recently filed. They look at the tax returns filed, and if their income is within a certain range and not over a certain limit, they will be issuing these advanced tax credits to people who have eligible children.”
Neate said many people were not educated on this advanced credit. So, they either were receiving checks from the U.S. Treasury, or they were receiving a letter from the IRS.
“The letter that was being sent out was very similar to the economic impact payments that went out last year and earlier this year, where there would be a letter on White House stationery talking about this credit and talking about the advance payment that they’d be receiving,” Neate said.
“And I think the confusion was that people just didn’t know that this advanced tax credit was being paid out to them. In some situations, if the IRS Treasury has your bank information and you’ve received refunds electronically through direct deposit, the money would just be transferred into your bank account.”