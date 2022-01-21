Civista Bancshares, Inc. recently acquired Comunibanc Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank, through a definitive merger agreement.
Based on financial data as of Sept. 30, 2021, the combined company would have total assets of approximately $3.3 billion, total net loans of approximately $2.1 billion and total deposits of approximately $2.7 billion, according to a news release.
“We are very excited to welcome Comunibanc’s customers and employees to the Civista family,” Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and president of Civista, said in the news release. “We have known the Comunibanc team for a very long time and have always admired the franchise and their strong and stable presence in their local communities. We look forward to collaborating with Comunibanc’s leadership team to grow and enhance their banking platform. The current Civista team has significant experience operating in the Northwest Ohio market and are very excited to partner with Comunibanc and accelerate growth.”
The acquisition will add seven branches in Henry and Wood Counties in Northwest Ohio and approximately $276 million in low-cost core deposits. Comunibanc also reported $329 million in total assets and $165 million in total loans as of Sept. 30.
Through the acquisition, Civista will bring its enhanced commercial lending platform to Comunibanc’s strong markets and deploy Comunibanc’s excess liquidity position with its 60% loan-to-deposit ratio. The Toledo MSA is the fifth largest market in Ohio with over $17 billion in deposits and is the second fastest growing major Ohio MSA.
“We have great admiration and respect for the Civista team and we believe this merger is a great outcome for our shareholders and positions us for continued success,” Bill Wendt, chairman and president of Comunibanc, said in the release. “We believe partnering with Civista will provide us the enhanced capacity to deliver the products and services sought by our customers and will accelerate the commercial loan production efforts that we have undertaken in the Northwest Ohio market. Our relationship with Civista’s management team is long-dated going back nearly thirty years and we have always felt our two organizations share a similar culture and operating philosophy. This transaction represents a win-win for all of all our stakeholders.”
The terms of the merger unanimously approved by both companies boards of directors include each share of Comunibanc common stock to receive 1.1888 shares of Civista common stock and $30.13 in cash, and directors of Comunibanc have agreed to vote all Comunibanc shares that they own in favor of the merger. After closing, one of the Comunibanc directors will join the Civista Bank Board of Directors.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to the required approval of the Comunibanc shareholders, receipt of all required regulatory approvals and fulfillment of other customary closing conditiosn. The acquisition of Comunibanc is expected to be 10% accretive to Civista’s EPS in 2023 and thereafter. Any tangible book value dilution created in the transaction is expected to be earned back in approximately 2.9 years after closing.
Civista hosted an investor conference call and webcast on Jan. 11 to provide an overview of the transaction and highlights. The webcast can be viewed on the “Webcasts and Presentations” page on civb.com.
Civista Bancshares is headquartered in Sandusky.