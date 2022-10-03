Cohen & Company in Cleveland was named one of the 2022 50 best accounting firms in the U.S. by INSIDE Public Accounting, according to a news release.
Each firm that participated in INSIDE’s annual survey was critiqued on over 50 criteria, including producing superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth, and offering both clients and staff alike a successful future, the release said. Almost 600 firms across the U.S. and Canada participated in the survey for the 2022 year.
“Being recognized on the ‘Best of the Best’ firms list is a testament to the outstanding professionals we have here at Cohen & Company,” said Chris Bellamy, CEO of Cohen & Company, in the release. “It’s an honor to work alongside such a dedicated and talented team, one that works hard every day to serve our clients.”