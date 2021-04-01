Receipts, like memories, tend to fade with time. That’s just one reason to digitize and track tax-related information. The right apps and habits can save space, time, money and hassle, but only if you use them.
“Apps should make things easier, not more complicated,” said Clare Levison, a certified public accountant in Blacksburg, Va. “The definition of a good app is what works for you, not the one that’s the trendiest.”
Use tools you already have
Apps don’t have to be elaborate. The camera on your phone, for example, can capture receipts and other documentation. Levison recommended regularly transferring those images to a designated folder in your photo app to make them easier to find later. Similarly, you can create folders in your email account to collect tax-related documents. If you’re an active investor, for example, you can put your trade confirmations there (or set up a filter so the confirmations are routed there automatically). If you purchase supplies for your business online, a folder can collect emailed receipts.
Another common tool that can be helpful, especially for anyone claiming business expenses or mileage, is a calendar app. These records can help document meetings with clients, business travel and other potentially deductible events.
“The IRS auditor always asks for a copy of my calendar,” said Leonard Wright, a San Diego CPA.
Calendar records should be kept for at least seven years, which is how long the IRS typically has to audit you. There’s no time limit if the agency suspects tax fraud, however, so be sure your electronic calendar lets you retain enough history.
You also need to regularly download monthly statements from your financial institutions, said Kelley C. Long, a CPA and personal finance specialist in Chicago.
If the IRS suspects you’ve underreported income, it may ask for bank and brokerage statements. If you use a credit card for business or other tax-related purposes, those statements can help support your deductions.
Store for long term
Ideally, your computer and phone are already being backed up into the cloud so that you can access your data if the devices are lost, stolen or destroyed. If not, you want to make sure that at least your tax information is regularly transferred to a secure cloud storage system or other safe, off-site location.
The key is to keep information safe and accessible, which means choosing electronic over paper wherever possible. Paper is bulky, inefficient and vulnerable to all kinds of disasters, including fire and flood. Ink can fade, particularly on receipts needed to document expenses (credit card or bank statements typically aren’t considered enough documentation without the accompanying receipts).
“I usually tell business owners, ‘No receipt, then no deduction,’” said Bob Fay, a CPA in Canton.
By the time the IRS asks for those receipts, all you may have left is flimsy, unreadable paper if you haven’t captured a digital version, Levison says. Also, paper documents can cost you more.
“People still give their CPAs literally a shoebox,” Long said. “What your CPA does then is pay one of their interns to scan all that stuff into their systems and they charge you for that.”
Consider specialized apps
Sometimes, specialized apps can make sense. Scanner apps can help you capture tax-related paperwork, and some have optical character recognition that allows you to turn images into editable – and searchable – files.
If you have an iPhone or iPad and itemize your expenses, ItsDeductible and iDonatedIt can help you track charitable gifts throughout the year and find values for non-cash donations, such as clothes and household goods. Those apps don’t have Android versions.
Apps that create expense reports, such as Expensify or Everlance, can help gig workers and other self-employed people track business-related costs.
Wright swears by apps that help track mileage, such as MileIQ, TripLog or Everlance.
“Many of these apps are easy to maintain and allow you to track and distinguish between business or personal use,” Wright said.
But it’s crucial to develop the habit of using the apps and other processes you set up, said CPA Tim Todd of Lynchburg, Va. Otherwise, you’re not creating the digital paper trail you’ll need to survive an audit. “Keeping records in real time can also help make sure you don’t forget those items come tax time,” Todd said.
This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet.
Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of “Your Credit Score.”