In this day and age, the way that people file their taxes is much different than it was just five or 10 years ago. Nowadays, almost all communication and transactions can be made online or over the telephone, rather than in person or mail.
Larry Friedman, director at Barnes Wendling CPAs in Cleveland; and Scott Moses, CEO and vice president at Kelman, Moses, Seifert & Hartstein in Beachwood; said the online mode of communications and transactions is here to stay.
“People are seeing that this is becoming a little bit more of the wave of the future,” Moses said. “For a while, people were working at home. We weren’t even here at the office. And with the way the mail system is going, mailing takes forever. So, I think people are more comfortable to do it electronically or in-person. So it’s probably going to be something we do even after this pandemic subsides.”
Friedman said the initial gradual change to online transactions and communication started even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced most people to work from home. But the pandemic has also sped up the process of moving things to an online setting.
“That has changed fairly dramatically, and there’s been changes even in the current year, partially as a result of us trying to adapt and new technology just in a normal course, but obviously because of COVID as well,” Friedman said. “We’ve had to try to do some things that were different from prior years.”
One of those things is the use of a secure online portal that clients can send documents into, such as 1099 or W-2 forms. Barnes Wendling CPAs introduced it a couple of years ago, but had made a more concerted effort in implementing it in the past year.
“We acquired some new software that we rolled out to all of our clients that allows them to get information from us in one manner,” Friedman said. “They can upload their tax reporting information. 1099s from their investment resources, you know their investment managers or their banks. so it makes it a lot more efficient. It’s easier for them to interact with us, and it comes to us in a much more organized fashion.”
Kelman, Moses, Seifert & Hartstein also offers a secure online portal for those transactions. Although some people may be apprehensive at first about sending that information online, it is important that there is mutual trust between the firm and the client that the confidential information will not be breached.
“There’s a level of trust with your accountants, your attorneys, your bankers, your advisers,” Moses said. “Obviously, they’re there with me for a reason. So, if I say, ‘We have a secure portal website, you can download any document,’ they’re going to trust I’m making a true statement. They have a level of comfortability with me, being that I’ve been doing their taxes or their accounting for years. I don’t think there’s ever been a level of doubt.”
Although it could be difficult for some people to switch from in-person filing to an online version of filing, Friedman said people of all ages have adapted to this new normal relatively well.
“It’s easier for them because they’re able to adopt this new technology, directly access their tax reporting from third parties, basically just upload that info into the system, and it gets to us,” he said. “So it’s a pretty seamless thing. it’s easier for them. There’s less potential for error, I’d say. it’s easier for them to accumulate everything. They don’t have to be worried that they’re going to send us original documents that may or may not get to us in a full fashion.”