The economy took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
According to Dale Braun, a financial adviser at Edward Jones Investments, and Todd Resnick, co-founder and president of One Seven, both in Beachwood, this sudden downturn is typically defined as a bear market.
By definition, a bear market is when the market experiences a prolonged decline of 20% or more and is typically triggered by an unexpected event or economic condition, which in this case would be the onset of the coronavirus.
“Most of us were caught off-guard,” Braun said. “It started back in March officially in the (United States) from a market standpoint.”
Resnick said, “In this instance, it happened in such a quick fashion which is not typical. For over 20 days in the market, it dropped over 30% and that caused a lot of panic. What this crisis does, it creates uncertainty. When there is uncertainty in the market, that pushes people to sell. That is really what happened in February and March.”
Both professionals said there are pros and cons to a bear market, as there is always opportunity.
“We all know that historically, markets will go up. It’s what they do, but it doesn’t mean they will go up every weekday or month,” Resnick explained. “For those who are most opportunistic, I had people calling me that they wanted to buy and invest as one day it’ll be worth more. That is what happened – there was such a quick change. As of today (May 12), it’s only down 13% of it’s an all-time high, but that is a very big difference from a couple of weeks ago.”
Braun added, “It can go either way in that regard. When we talk about serious long-term investors, you’re almost always going to experience a bear market decline. They’re normal, and although we don’t enjoy them, they are common and will end. They’ll present opportunities for those long-term investors to buy stock. When you think about it, there are a lot of companies out there that continue to make and sell their products and people will continue to buy.”
Braun noted that this is where people can use the bear market to their advantage, especially when it comes to rebalancing their portfolio.
“This can help your recovery in the eventual rebound,” he said.
When it comes to the current market, Resnick said the economy could continue to experience some sort of bear market for quite some time.
“There is a fairly consistent belief that until there is a vaccine, there is going to be general uncertainty until people can believe that they can safely spend money,” he noted. “Just because restaurants are open, it doesn’t mean people will eat at them. Just because people can go to the mall, it doesn’t mean they will.”
Braun said, “We went into this with a pretty strong economy and it was unexpected. Generally, (bear markets) last about 15 months and bull markets (when markets are rising or expected to rise) last about five years. If we say the average is 15 months, we’re already a few months in. So, that is why we don’t make these predictions because we don’t know how long it could last.”
Resick said after the pandemic subsides, there could be some extended effects. Many financial professionals are looking at how the economy was after the 2008 recession, though a very different situation.
“The 2008 recession was the first time in our lifetime and in recent times where the federal government had to take such a clear role in supporting the economy and now they have to do it a little over 10 years later,” he stated. “One was man-made, and this one isn’t. It’s a global health concern. There is no history book about this to the extent of what we’re going through. But at the end of the day, you’ll still have companies that will be OK and people will still have jobs. That is also part of our progression and development.”
Braun explained that no matter what happens, individuals should still be proactive.
“We don’t know how long the virus will be here, but what we can do is plan for the right things,” he said. “Work with your financial adviser to understand what is important. We don’t want to predict, we want to prepare. That is what helps us weather bear markets and help reduce a client’s overall stress.”