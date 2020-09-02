Approaching the eighth month of the COVID-19 pandemic, many trends have manifested in the financial sector, specifically in how it has affected investments.
According to Jim Bowman, senior vice president and managing director of Parkview Capital Advisors of Raymond James in Bexley, and Kara Lewis, managing director of AB Bernstein in Cleveland, many of these impacts could be defined as unprecedented, in the extreme highs and lows of the market.
“If you look back since March, the market has gone through different phases,” Lewis said. “Initially, there was a significant downturn in the market as the world was sort of digesting what was happening with the pandemic and how that would impact businesses and the market. But since April, we’ve seen a just as magnificent upturn, so there have really been these two phases since the pandemic. The question now becomes, ‘Wow, we’re still in the midst of the pandemic, and now the market has rebounded and is reaching new highs, how do you reconcile those two facts?’”
Bowman touched on what life as an investment professional has been like since the pandemic began.
“Q2 2020 was truly unprecedented as the COVID-19 pandemic, nationwide lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and a major economic downturn shook the entire country,” he said. “The industry was forced to quickly pivot to a new way of conducting business. With office closings and face to face meetings put on hold, much of what we do today is remote. Given the interruptions with childcare and schooling, many have no choice but to work from home. This reality is likely to stay in place for the rest of this year and possibly until next summer in my opinion. The industry will have to continue to offer flexibility to their employees.”
As the pandemic causes many other areas of life to constantly change, the investment market is no different. Bowman said one of the biggest impacts on the market as a result of life in a pandemic has been “the massive liquidity the federal government has injected into the system through a variety of stimulus packages.”
“The money supply in the United States ballooned by more than $3 trillion, up roughly 20%, since the beginning of the year,” he explained. “To put this in perspective, this year’s increase equals the total money supply in 1989. With that much new money in the system, you have to expect some of it to end up in the markets. I think is one of the major forces that has caused to market to rebound so quickly.”
Lewis added, “Our message to clients is they should expect volatility to continue because of COVID, as well as due to the upcoming election. Any election year, without COVID, would likely bring about some of that volatility, so we’re likely to see that layered on top of the pandemic environment. But, we’re always here to guide clients to think of the longer term. To be able to think longer-term and understand that volatility is going to happen in the shorter term, that is really where we educate our clients.”
And as many individuals consider buying and selling during these unusual times, Bowman explained any decision should be carefully considered.
“We will see what the future brings, but be careful with the stocks that have surged without the underlying fundamentals to support the current price,” he stated. “I see a number of similarities to the market in the late 90s when technology stocked were ripping higher based on the excitement over the internet. Some of the biggest winners in the 90s had no earnings and, in some cases, no revenue and ended up in bankruptcy. Be careful, know what you’re buying and have a focus on quality.”
Lewis said, “Trying to time the market is truly impossible. Whether you’re trying to time the market to buy something at its absolute low or selling at the absolute high, that is nearly impossible. So, we try to tell our clients to be more patient, and if they do have funds they want to put into the market, having a very disciplined dollar-cost average approach is really prudent.”
Both professionals advised investors to stick make a plan and stick to it, no matter what changes happen in the market.
“The key reason we were able to keep clients invested is that we always start with a holistic plan, and having that plan, framework or foundation for how we invest is key,” Lewis explained. “That keeps folks focused on the longer-term. Volatile conditions don’t feel good, but they can still sleep at night knowing they’re tracking towards a longer-term plan.”
Bowman added, “The number one thing people need to focus on is to remember their plan and stick to it. If you’re nervous about the markets, raise enough cash to cover your liquidity needs for a period of time. I find this gives clients the comfort they are struggling to find in a volatile market but doesn’t undermine their long term plan. I’ve seen people do permanent damage to their portfolio selling everything, hoping to buy back cheaper.”