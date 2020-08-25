When it comes to finances, it’s usually best to seek the advice of a professional.
Jason Moon, CPA and manager at Marcum LLP in Mayfield, and Scott Moses, CEO and vice president of Kelman, Moses, Seifert & Hartstein in Beachwood, explained a professional can bring much to the table.
Consulting an accountant or certified public accountant for financial needs can help individuals refocus, according to Moon.
“Oftentimes, individuals focus too much on cash inflows and outflows, instead of matching income and related expenses,” he explained. “This can give a business owner a misleading impression of how the business is operating.”
For example, if a business owner receives a large advance payment from a customer at the end of the year, they will look at their account at the end of the year and think business is going great, but they haven’t matched that income with the expenses associated with doing the work, Moon said.
“Therefore in the following year, they will incur all the expenses to perform the work and see no income because they received it in the prior year,” he stated. “From their perspective in year two, they think the business is not doing well. We fix this by matching income and expenses in the proper period, to provide them with a true understanding of how the business is performing and help them see if they are making a profit.”
Moses explained most banks and bonding companies are going to want people to use an outside CPA firm to issue financing statements and handle tax forms, even though he said 90% of their clients do their work internally and then send the information to them monthly, quarterly or annually.
“Many times, even the tax return too,” he said. “That is what we’re good at. We can take someone’s books, and a lot of the time, clients will just put stuff in and record it, and they don’t even reconcile it with the bank. So, we might have to do that too to make sure everything is included. A lot of times, if you don’t balance your checkbook, things will be missing and you won’t be able to properly prepare a financial statement.”
For businesses specifically, Moon said it’s key for them to focus on what they do best – either the service they provide or the product they sell. With that in mind, it doesn’t make sense for the business to also try and do their accounting “trying to figure out the complex rules and/or using accounting software that you aren’t familiar with,” he said.
“If you focus on growing the business, you will have more than enough income to pay a professional to do it right for you,” Moon said.
If someone doesn’t know what they’re doing, a few things could come to pass, Moses said.
“They could state something that could have too much income or not enough expenses, so what they could do in turn is have a bank or outside organization rely on those statements or tax records, putting you into a bit of a legal situation,” he explained. “They prepared it and gave it to the bank, and god forbid they go out of business and go to another bank, and they go ‘but the financials were great’ and they actually weren’t, that could get them into a bit of hot water. Going to a professional would just be a lot more reliable than someone doing it all internally.”
But finding the right accountant for your needs is more than just someone who can do the math.
“It really comes down to service,” Moses noted. “You want to make sure their responses and the time they get your information back to you to be timely. Because everything an accountant does is very time-sensitive, they all need to be done by a certain date. If it is late, that could cost you in penalties or losing a line of credit.”
Moon said, “Just don’t wait until it is too late and you’re ‘in trouble’ before looking for a good adviser. No business is too small, and you could hinder your company’s growth by not hiring someone right away. You think you are saving money by doing the accounting yourself, but most of the time you are just setting yourself and your business up for future challenges.”