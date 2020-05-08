The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is touching most areas of life, including finances and taxes. As the extended tax deadline approaches July 15, many financial planners and CPA firms are seeing changes to their profession, too.
According to Kuno Bell, managing partner at Pease & Associates, CPAs in Cleveland; Toby Kaye, CPA and tax manager at Apple Growth Partners in Beachwood; and Elizabeth Scheiderer, senior financial adviser at NCA Financial Planners in Mayfield Heights, many changes lie in working remotely to service clients.
All the professionals said they have been working remotely since about mid-March, and though it was an adjustment, professionals settled into their new normal.
“The biggest difference is the removal of face-to-face meetings,” Scheiderer said. “And it’s not just face to face with clients. It’s also with other employees and team members. But thanks to technology, it’s been pretty seamless without much trouble.”
Kaye said, “We have temporarily halted in-person meetings and are using more video calls. We have adapted our work product processes to living in this virtual environment. Overall, ‘how’ we do our job has changed. Nevertheless, the mindset and culture of the firm and its employees have stayed the same. ‘Why’ we are in this business is as relevant as ever.”
Kaye noted since the tax deadline was extended, periods previously focused on tax return compliance changed to focus more on providing “guidance and tools to our clients to benefit from the new government programs.”
Bell said Pease had a lot of infrastructure in place before the office began working from home, so the adjustment was smooth.
“The work is still getting done,” he said. “It has just forced us to use that remote technology more. Typically, I am a face-to-face kind of person, so it is kind of strange to not be doing that. ”
The professionals said the pandemic has also lead to them learning new things about their profession.
“I’m noticing just how good our staff really is,” Bell said. “It has made me think about that. It was a pleasant surprise how things worked, though I hate to say that.”
Scheiderer said the importance of a team approach has been reinforced.
“Where, if I was a solo adviser, how much more would’ve been on my plate,” she explained. “The ability to have a team and to divide and conquer the tasks, and the ability to talk and communicate.”
Kaye said he learned a few important lessons from both his firm and clients, including the importance of a good accountant, trust and the willingness to approach problems differently.
Conversations with clients have also shifted.
“Financial planning is a mixture of numbers and emotions, and what we need to be doing right now is communicating with our clients,” Scheiderer said. “We can’t ignore the emotional side of this work. This has also taught me that there is no ‘one size fits all,’ especially during a period of crisis. You learn more about your clients and how they prefer to be contacted and receive information.”
Kaye added, “About tax planning, many of the beneficial tax provisions in the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act are retroactive to the past couple of years, allowing taxpayers to amend prior years’ tax returns and access additional tax refunds. We are discussing the options with our clients to determine whether the changes are the right fit for their situation.”
As these changes take place, the professionals also find the changes might stick around after the pandemic.
“People are learning that they can do what they need to do from home,” Bell said. “It was a total surprise for everyone that we’d be able to do this.”
Kaye said, “Consumer behavior and confidence will not fully rebound until a vaccine or other technique to manage the virus is found. I think many (individuals) realized the importance of their advisory team relationships during this crisis. (Those) with strong relationships to quality, innovative professionals, were able to access their skills and pivot quickly to new opportunities in the current situation.”