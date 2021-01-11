Every adult has heard the term “credit score.”
Whether applying for a credit card, a car loan or a mortgage, companies will access your credit report and score to decide how much of a risk it would be to lend you funds.
According to Joe Del Vecchio, a financial adviser at Landolt Securities Inc. in Solon, and Elizabeth Scheiderer, senior financial adviser at NCA Financial in Mayfield Heights, it’s key to understand what makes up your scores.
“A credit score is a three-digit number that is almost a summary of your credit report,” Scheiderer said. “Your report is what drives that number, and it provides an industry standard for lenders and consumers to determine your creditworthiness. It is a benchmark that lenders can look at to compare your lending potential. And of course, the higher the number, the better in the eyes of the lender.”
A big part of your credit score comes from outstanding debt, Del Vecchio said.
“That can be credit cards, car loans, home loans, collateralized and uncollateralized debt, how much (credit) you have open to use and how much you’ve utilized on that,” he said. “And then it depends on if you can pay on time. If you’re more than 30 days past due, all of that can affect your credit score.”
Del Vecchio added the age of your credit is key, too.
“The older the credit lines are, the better,” he said. “If you close a credit line, that will show less credit is available to you and that can be a slippery slope.”
Credit scores play a direct role in your ability to get reasonable loans.
“The higher the score, the lower the interest rate,” Scheiderer said. “The lower the score, the higher the interest rate – the lender sees you as a risk and feels they need to be compensated for taking on that risk through a higher interest rate.
“That is part of the mystique of a credit score. So many of us focus on it and look at the number, but it is not important until you’re looking to take on new debt.”
Generally, a good credit score is considered to be over 700.
Del Vecchio said a low credit score also makes it more difficult for the people who need loans to get favorable ones.
“It is a shame because people that either earn less money or are less creditworthy tend to have lower credit scores, so they get charged a higher rate and it makes them more at risk of not paying,” he explained. “It is a steep slope.”
To give yourself enough time to build a “good” score, start early. Consider a secured card, or a card that is backed by cash, for your children, Scheiderer said.
“You open a card, and for example, deposit $200 and then you have a $200 limit associated with it,” she explained. “It is your own money, so that is why the bank is comfortable taking that risk. Then, you make payments on it as you use it. Eventually, that can be transferred to an unsecured card, which is what we all have.”
But before starting any credit journey, know where you stand.
“Know what is on your report and know how much debt you owe,” Del Vecchio suggested. “You should also sign up through some company to monitor and track your score every month. Not because of the score, but if something suspicious pops up on your credit report, you want to know.”
And if real progress isn’t being made on your score, don’t sweat it.
“Try not to get super hyper-focused on the number – it is good to be aware of, but lenders also look at different things that don’t show up on your credit score,” Scheiderer said.