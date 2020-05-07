Tax planning should be considered as part of retirement planning.
Taxes can make or break someone’s ability to comfortably retire, according to Ted Ginsburg, director at Marcum LLP in Mayfield; Mary Eileen Vitale, principal at HW & Co. CPAs & Advisors in Beachwood; and Brett Neate, partner at Zinner & Co. in Beachwood.
“One of the biggest things you have to plan for (in retirement) is the transition,” Vitale said. “Generally, most people are transitioning from earned income, generally with a W-2 where they are withholding taxes, to unearned income, where unless it’s a retirement plan, with no withholding. So, you have a lot of things there, like how they plan to pay their tax. Planning for what that income will be and how to figure out what their tax will be and how to pay it is a big thing on a lot of people’s minds.”
Vitale said after figuring out the financial planning piece, like their income and regular expenses, individuals then need to coordinate that with their taxes.
“A lot of times, we look at how much they are pulling out of their retirement plan that is taxable, as some are and some aren’t, and it can be different,” she explained. “You want to coordinate the pieces so you’re prepared and don’t have any surprises, and so you can even out your income. It’s something you have to monitor as you go along to make sure you’re getting the best tax deductions to match the income you have.”
Retirement also changes how someone goes about completing their tax planning, Ginsburg said.
“A good deal of pre-retirement tax planning is planning for retirement,” he noted. “Once a person retires, the focus switches to the most efficient way to use those funds. An example of this would be determining whether it makes sense to combine all of your retirement accounts into one account. You can use tax planning in retirement to determine such things as which account to withdraw funds from and to determine which assets to sell to minimize tax going forward.”
Neate added retirement also comes with a change in tax bracket.
“Upon entering retirement, an individual’s taxable income drops which puts them in a lower bracket than in the years leading up to retirement,” he said. “During this lead up to retirement, it is important to review the timing of income and expenditures so they occur during a period when it is the most tax advantageous.”
For example, Neate said an individual considering making a large donation would be better served to donate before retirement while in a higher tax bracket.
“There are so many variables that impact the most tax-advantageous time to recognize income or incur expenditures that is very specific to the individual,” Neate added. “A customized approach must be used for everyone approaching or entering retirement.”
Tax planners are a valuable resource during this transition, the professionals said.
“Clients often come to CPAs for advice on all of their financial aspects of retirement, not only the tax aspects,” Ginsburg noted. “There are far more issues than merely the deferral of income tax, such as what is the best time to elect social security benefits and when is the best time to enroll in Medicare. Other issues are the impact of state income tax rates depending on where they relocate, estate planning and what is often the biggest issue: selling or stepping back from your business if you’re a business owner.”
Vitale touched on similar aspects of retirement planning, adding there are a lot of other issues that go into transitioning into retirement that can affect taxes. Due to all of the complexities, it pays to have an experienced professional on your side.
“At the same time that you’re doing this transition in retirement and tax planning, someone who specializes in that area will be able to look at other things that go with that and make sure everything that needs updating gets updated,” Vitale said. “We make sure all the moving parts are accounted for.”
Regardless of where a retiree is in planning, the professionals offered advice.
“For future retirees, it is clear they should start saving for retirement as soon as possible and save as much as you can,” Ginsburg said. “For current retirees, review all of your investments and assets and make sure you’re using them most efficiently.”
Neate added, “Assemble your team of advisers before retirement so proactive tax planning can be done. Waiting until after retirement involves so much more reactive planning, which is often less beneficial.”