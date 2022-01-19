Tax-filing season is upon us and between economic impact payments and business credits, companies and taxpayers may have additional work to do while filing for 2021 returns.
Certified public accountants David M. Reape, director of tax services at HW&Co, and Dimitriy Berkovich, principal of tax services at Apple Growth Partners, both in Beachwood, agree that it is important to file your taxes correctly the first time.
For individuals, many qualified for economic impact payments and received or were eligible for the advance child tax credit and stimulus checks.
“Similar to last year, one of the things that we’ll need to do when we’re preparing individual tax is we’ll have to reconcile how much an individual is eligible for credit versus how much they’ve already received,” said Reape, a Shaker Heights resident who has worked in public accounting for almost 30 years.
This applies to the monthly advance child tax credit payments sent out from July through December and the third economic impact payments, or stimulus check, that began to be paid out in March and continued into December.
The economic impact payments checks are nothing new as the first two credits were paid out in 2020, but with the additional reconciliation step, these credits can cause confusion and cause delays in receiving refunds. According to Reape, the number of correction notices sent out by the IRS last year increased by a factor of 10, possibly due to economic impact payments and the mid-year tax law change relating to unemployment.
If you want to receive your refund in a timely manner, it is important to file correctly the first time, and Reape recommends filing electronically if you can as the IRS is still processing 2020 paper returns.
“You definitely want to try to do it right the first time because if there are any questions, given how backlogged the IRS is right now, if there are any issues, it is going to take months to resolve with the IRS,” Reape said.
Filing for businesses will also look different this year.
“There is quite a few new provisions and changes that effect 2021 filing season,” said Berkovich, a South Euclid resident with 24 years of experience in public accounting. “It’s kind of interesting looking a little bit back, we’ve had a lot of legislative activity in the last three years.”
One thing to look out for is how payment protection program loans and employment retention credit may effect your filing.
Original guidance from the IRS made PPP loans nondeductible, but in December 2020 after many businesses already began filing, Congress passed legislation ruling any expenses paid with PPP loans are deductible and nontaxable.
“Now when you file your 2021 return, if you did not deduct any of the expenses because of that IRS position, you may deduct it now,” Berkovich said.
Businesses also have a 10\-month window to apply for forgiveness of the PPP loans after the 24 week period ends, for many that received the loan in early 2021, that will be closing soon.
The employee retention credit and paid family and sick leave credits are applied to payroll tax returns filed quarterly using forms 941 and 943 which become an income on a business’s income tax return.
Some smaller businesses may have to chose between PPP loan forgiveness and the employee retention credit as both use wages as a major component.
“For PPP loans, you use the wages as a component of your forgiveness, so how much wages you paid, that qualifies for forgiveness,” Berkovich said. “But ERC, you use the wages to generate a credit, so you cannot double dip, you cannot use the same wages for calculation of PPP forgiveness and the ERC credits.”