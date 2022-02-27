A worsening inflation picture has touched off a range of opinions from the Federal Reserve’s policymakers about just how fast they should raise interest rates beginning at their next meeting in March.
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, recently reiterated his call for the Fed to take the aggressive step of raising its benchmark short-term rate by a full percentage point by July 1. Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, expressed support for a more “gradual” approach. And Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed declined to commit herself to more than a modest rate hike next month.
Their comments follow last week’s report that inflation jumped 7.5% in January from a year ago, the fastest increase in four decades. Prices also rose 0.6% from December to January, the same as the previous month, suggesting that price gains still aren’t slowing, as many economists and Fed officials have hoped.
The Fed typically responds to high inflation by making borrowing more expensive, which slows spending and the pace of price increases.
A recent report on consumer inflation prompted a sharp increase in expectations for rate increases by the Fed this year. Some economists now forecast as many as six or seven quarter-point hikes. That’s much higher than the Fed’s projections in December of just three rate increases for 2022.
In their remarks, Bullard and another policymaker, Thomas Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed, noted how the acceleration of prices has broadened beyond autos and other pandemic-affected industries. Even inflation measures that exclude such categories have shown sharp price rises.
Still, the two officials expressed differing views of how the Fed should respond.