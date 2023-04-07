The deadline to file tax returns is April 15, but some taxpayers may need more time. If this is the case, they have the option to request an extension of time to file their returns.
Mary Eileen Vitale, a CPA and principal at HW & Co. CPAs & Advisors in Beachwood, offered reasons for filing extensions.
“A tax extension is an extension of time to file a return, but it is not an extension of time to pay,” Vitale said. “The payment is still due on the tax deadline, but you can extend the time to file if you don’t have all your information together.”
In order to request an extension, a taxpayer needs to file a form 4868, which is the federal extension form, she said.
“It’s an automatic extension, but you do need to file the form and they will automatically grant you the extension to file until Oct. 15, or if that falls on a weekend, then the following Monday,” she explained.
Reasons a person may need to file an extension are that they are traveling, are ill, don’t have all the information they need in order to file an accurate return, are waiting for K1 forms which report information from pass-through entities or have not yet received a 1099 that they are waiting on, she said.
“And IRS doesn’t care what your reason is for this extension,” Vitale noted. “You can get it automatically.”
Taxpayers may request extensions on their own via the Internal Revenue Service’s website, via a self-service filing software such as TurboTax or via a tax preparer such as a CPA, she said.
Sometimes, there are additional extensions needed besides federal, Vitale pointed out. Filing a federal extension will automatically extend one’s Ohio filing deadline, as well, but if a person has income in certain other states, they will need to file separate forms.
“As with federal, in Ohio, you still need to make your payment for your taxes,” she said. “And the same thing for city taxes. You need to pay the amount that you expect to have due by the tax filing deadline, even though you’re extending the time to file.”
For city forms, people may need to file separate extensions if they owe, but if they do not owe, their federal extension will be accepted, Vitale said.
“For example, RITA and CCA, the cities have their own forms, as well, if you need to make a payment,” she said. “Otherwise, if you don’t owe anything, they’ll accept your federal extension.”
If a taxpayer chooses to work with a tax preparer to file their extension, they should search for an experienced professional who is qualified and properly trained, she advised.
“They should look for someone who has experience filing returns, who has some kind of training, either they’re qualified as a CPA, they’re an enrolled agent, or they have had experience filing returns through someone else, maybe they worked in the business for a long time in order to do that,” Vitale said.