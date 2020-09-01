It’s common to save short term for big purchases like a new car, home, a vacation or college tuition. But what about long-term goals like retirement?
The obvious answer is using a long-term saving vehicle like a 401(k), Todd Resnick, co-founder and president of One Seven in Beachwood, and Emily Braun, a financial adviser at Edward Jones in Solon, said. Though the idea of a 401(k) is not new for many individuals, many still really don’t know what goes into having one of these accounts.
Before opting into a 401(k) plan, it’s important to take a step back and understand the role these accounts play in preparing for life after work.
“A 401(k) to me is a way to prepare for the long term and retirement,” Resnick said. “It is a vehicle you can save money in pre- or post-tax and in a lot of instances, receive a match from your employer. With pensions being eliminated by many organizations and social security being something people are anxious about, that long-term strategy becomes critical. The amount of money you save is the type of lifestyle you create for yourself when you retire.”
Braun said, “401(k) plans have become the key building blocks for a huge part of people’s lives, which is to live in comfortable retirement, creating the foundation of how you want to live. My job as a financial adviser is that I need to figure out if that is the right vehicle for their life. It comes down to understanding everything about their situation.”
While there are many ways to properly manage your 401(k), there are just as many different ways to hurt your chances to enter into a comfortable retirement should you not have enough saved when the time comes.
“A common misstep is people not starting soon enough,” Braun explained. “When you start young, you have time on your side. If you wait to start investing, you lose that benefit. Another that comes to mind is if your company has a match on their 401(k), it would be a misstep to not contribute and take advantage of that match. You’re essentially leaving money on the table.”
She added another mistake lies in letting market conditions dictate how you manage your account. In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, Braun said the initial reaction might be to freak out if their 401(k) isn’t doing as well as they’d like.
“The short term effects on your 401(k) shouldn’t affect your decisions on long-term retirement plans,” she said. “Of course, you want to still frequently review it, but going off short term effects shouldn’t be the only influence on your decisions to make changes on your 401(k).”
Resnick said another misstep lies in misusing your 401(k) savings for things other than your retirement. He explained retirement planning accounts should not be used as a short-term savings account.
“It’s putting money in and then using it as a savings account, taking money out for whatever comes up in life, which can’t be avoided sometimes, and not having that extra savings or liquid cash available for something that isn’t critical and is more of a want than a need,” he explained. “Yes, things come up where there are important needs and they are relevant and happen to people every day, but there are also people who want to go on vacation or get a new car when they don’t need one. So, we speak to 401(k)’s as something to set and leave it, and focus on other options to save in the short term.”
Many people will enroll in a 401(k) and just let it do its thing without really interacting with it. While that is a perfectly fine option to manage the savings tool, it is worth engaging a financial adviser to help with the process.
“Having an adviser on the plan is very helpful as they can help (individuals) engage in their plan,” Resnick stated. “I’ve noticed plans that I’ve worked on that sometimes you come in and the employees don’t care about the plan or there is low engagement. But, I’ve also seen advisers come in and see them become part of the team and the culture. Employees start to come to them when they need help for other things, becoming their trusted adviser not just there for advice on their 401(k). Having the plan is great and matching the plan is even better – but having an adviser on the plan to assist employees is the icing on the cake.”
Braun added, “The most important thing is that everyone’s situation is unique – so it is likely a 401(k) will be beneficial for you. But if you have questions, having an adviser on your team is good since they can help you make decisions and plan for future goals.”