With the cost of living rising, Americans may be wondering if now is a good time to start using wealth management services.
Larry Hatch, managing director at Glenmede Trust in Beachwood, and Lauren Rich Fine, senior managing director at Gries Financial Partners in Cleveland, said it is never too early to start thinking about your financial future.
Saving money at an early age can lead to greater savings in the future if invested, Rich Fine said. Taking advantage of an employer’s 401(k) program can be a useful tool since many companies offer a 401(k) match.
“So, it’s never too soon to have that discipline and have somebody help you put that discipline in place,” she said.
Hatch also recommended people look into wealth management early in life, but said it is never too late to start saving either.
“I don’t want people to feel that they can’t begin after retirement or later,” he said, “but consider working with a financial adviser much sooner.”
Talk to friends and family about their experiences with wealth management, Hatch said.
“Generally, people who you trust may have advice that will be very valuable in choosing a financial adviser,” he said.
Many people find their financial adviser by word of mouth, Rich Fine said. Asking your lawyer or accountant which financial adviser they recommend is a way to find someone in wealth management that is trustworthy.
The best financial adviser firms have a high client retention rate, Rich Fine said. The longevity of a firm, as well as the company still having some of its original clients, is a good sign.
When researching a firm, she suggests seeing if there have been any lawsuits or other legal actions against the company. Another way to learn more about the firm is through its annual ADV form which notes details like the company’s size and business practices.
It is important to understand how each firm handles its investments, Rich Fine said. Some firms have a pre-determined model for clients and others offer more customization and either type can be useful depending on your personal financial goals. Also, ideally, the company has one to two Certified Financial Planners, which means these advisers have been formally recognized for their expertise.
“I think it comes down to a good personality fit also, because if you have a relationship with an adviser where you don’t really want to call them because you don’t like them or you think they’re nagging you or any other reason you don’t want to pick up the phone and call them, it’s probably not a good adviser for you,” she said.
A good financial adviser listens, Hatch said. This is why he does not encourage relying entirely on the Internet for financial advice. A hybrid approach of an in-person financial adviser and Internet research will yield the best results.
“That financial adviser will be able to learn more about your goals than websites on the internet ever could,” he said. “Automated programs won’t know how you want to solve your financial challenges.”