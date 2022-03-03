As tax season is in full swing, many people are in the market for a tax advisory firm. Whether 2021 brought them their first job or doing it themselves is no longer feasible, several are searching for a reliable person who can help them file.
Finding the right tax professional requires a bit of shopping around, explained Tim Petrey, managing partner at HD Davis CPAs in Newbury Township and CEO of White Glove Payroll in Youngstown, Brett Neate, partner at Zinner & Co. in Beachwood, and Christine Fuller, tax preparer at Block Advisors in Beachwood.
“You want to find someone you trust who has a personality, who you can share your problems with and who can help you solve them,” Petrey said. “Find people you can have a good, trusting relationship with.”
Petrey said you get what you pay for, so it is important to find a good balance of trust and value.
“When you have a good, trusting relationship with someone, you know that they are going to prioritize your success over making a quick buck,” Petrey said.
Different tax advisory firms are built to service different levels of individuals, Petrey said, adding that modern technology allows people to seek professionals outside of their immediate vicinities.
“It doesn’t matter where in the country (the tax professional) is at,” Petrey said. “I would encourage people to always ask questions. Your relationship with your financial adviser should be an educational process.”
Petrey recommended that taxpayers take the opportunity to benefit from their tax advisers’ knowledge.
“You’re paying them to do a job, but you’re also paying them to help teach you so that you can be better in the long haul,” he said.
It is also suggested that people find an advisory firm that cares about more than just their taxes.
“I think the most important thing is someone who takes the time to understand their situation and their priorities. They have to be a good listener and they have to be listening to what the client is saying,” Neate said.
It is important to have a broader understanding of the client, who they are and what their needs are beyond just taxes, Neate said.
“There (are) many other things that impact someone’s life,” Neate said.
Tax professionals may also be beneficial because of the continued education they undergo to keep up with changes in tax laws.
“Taxes have gotten more and more complicated because tax laws keep changing all the time,” Fuller said.
This is especially applicable with the child tax credit and stimulus payments that many have received throughout the last two years.
A person trying to do their own taxes may not be as up-to date, so they lose out on money they are potentially owed if they don’t go to a paid preparer, Fuller said.
“One of the things we have to do is always be up to date on tax law changes,” Fuller said. “(Continued education) is crucial in helping my clients because then I’m up to date on the changes.”