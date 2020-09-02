Making your first investment can come with indecision and worry. That’s where financial advisers can help.
According to Mark Coffey, partner, senior financial adviser and director of planning at Summit Financial Strategies in Columbus, and Craig Petti, principal at HW Financial Advisors in Beachwood, investing starts with understanding about the process.
“First-time investors should understand that investing is a long-term deal,” Petti said. “Don’t invest expecting short-term success. Make sure you have realistic expectations. There really isn’t a magical amount to start investing with – start with what you can afford. Do a budget to figure out ways you can save.”
Getting started is relatively easy, with various avenues to explore. For most, the easiest way is to start through an employer-sponsored retirement plan like a 401(k), Petti said.
“It is tax-advantaged, usually comes with an employer matching contribution and is automatic from your paycheck,” he said. “I don’t think there are any negatives of the process of investing as long as you go into it knowing it is long term. Establish your long-term goals and monitor them as you progress.”
Coffey suggested first-time investors start with reserve funds so they aren’t risking money they may need in the short term, like to repair a car, pay medical expenses or in the event of a job layoff. But, he also said there is no “magical amount” first-timers should be prepared to invest because many options allow you to start with very little.
“For the do-it-yourselfer, there are numerous online trading apps that can be used to educate oneself and get started,” Coffey explained. “Many of them offer telephone and chat support to new investors so if you are willing to learn, many companies are willing to teach you how to invest. But, before one makes their first investment, they have to be certain to have enough funds to cover everyday and unexpected emergencies. This should be set aside as cash in a bank or money market funds, and be equal to at least three months of cash flow needs.”
There are some dangerous moves and market mishaps that first-time investors fall victim to all the time, the professionals said.
“The primary negative is that investors tend to be interested in whatever is hot today,” Coffey noted. “Just a couple of years ago, everyone wanted to invest in cannabis-related stocks. That did not turn out very well for many investors. Today, everyone wants to invest in tech stocks and vaccine manufacturers. You need to be prepared to risk losing some or all of your investment when you chase trends.”
Coffey added individuals also shouldn’t overreact to market gyrations, saying “buying or selling investments can lead to higher transaction fees, taxes and loses.” He also suggested first-timers should not invest in something they don’t know anything about and to stay away from that area until they have time to educate themselves properly.
As for Petti, other common mistakes that investors make, even well-seasoned players, include “not diversifying your portfolio, trying to time the market, buying ‘penny stocks’ and trading based on emotion.”
But for first-time investors, everything can be plain overwhelming. To combat that, Coffey and Petti suggested working with a professional to navigate the waters.
“Their approach to investing is typically based on tried and true principles rather than emotions,” Coffey said. “The professional also frees up the investor to pursue other interests besides investing rather than being glued to CNBC or their phone/computer watching the gyrations of the market all day.”
Petti said, “Having a financial professional can be instrumental in establishing a successful plan. I am a fiduciary on the accounts I manage. That is important in that I must act in the best interest of my client. I help my clients not only develop the initial strategy for investing, but I also monitor it along the way and make changes as needed due to changes in my client’s situation or stage of life. An adviser will make sure you are blocking out the short-term ‘noise’ and focusing on the long-term goal.”