Banking trends are witnessing transformation at breakneck speed in this age of Gen Z-driven economy and the necessity for customer convenience.
Bob Katitus, senior vice president, regional market executive of Civista Bank; Steve Levy, senior vice president, commercial banking of Erie Bank; and Melissa Maki, vice president/marketing communications director of Middlefield Bank, talked about current trends in the banking industry.
The most prevalent trend in the financial services industry today is the shift to digital platforms, specifically mobile and online, both because of COVID-19 sensibilities and because of the demand for expedience.
“The pandemic has impacted the banking industry in many ways such as an increase in customer demand and adoption of digital banking products and services,” Maki said.
In today’s era of unprecedented convenience and speed, consumers don’t want to have to trek to a physical bank branch to handle their transactions.
“Banks continue the move toward a paperless future and increasingly embrace technology solutions to deliver their products and services,” Levy said. “While bank branches remain the physical presence of banks within the community, the footprint of branches has become smaller each year.”
Mobile banking is a requirement for most consumers at this point, but simply having a mobile app isn’t enough for banks to attract and keep customers. Additional tools and features, such as the ability to put temporary holds on cards, view recurring charges, or scanning a fingerprint to log into an account are becoming increasingly necessary. Online banking is extremely convenient, and is one of the two main ways, along with mobile banking, that consumers interact with their banks.
“Over the past two years, the average number of online banking customers has greatly increased,” Maki said. “The biggest lift came from the number of business banking clients utilizing digital banking, which increased by 76%. In addition, the number of e-statement enrollment has increased by 15%.”
“Customers are adapting to digital banking channels at a faster rate,” Katitus said. “We launched a new digital banking platform in June of 2021 with great feedback and customers easily adapted, largely because of the rapid changes they have experienced elsewhere in their life brought about by the pandemic.”
“Online and mobile banking systems provide 24/7 account access and financial tools to help customers engage from home, work, or anywhere life takes them,” Maki said. “Reflecting our growing omni-channel banking experience, there has been a steady increase in customer adoption rates.”
Banking trends also include digital payment partners and digital signature systems to accommodate a more e-commerce world.
“Banks increasingly utilize the technology of digital signature systems which are both paperless and secure, while allowing the client to sign most loan documents remotely,” Levy said. “Virtually every bank in the country now partners with digital payments providers, such as Zelle, to remain competitive with the fintech businesses and their ‘online only’ approach.”
The evolutions moving forward will likely include banking as a service.
“According to The World Retail Banking Report 2021, 75% of financial institution executives say they are interested in partnering with other sectors to offer non-financial products and services to their customers,” Maki said. “This growing trend is called banking-as-a-service a model driven by expansion and innovation that allows for rapid changes that mirror consumer behaviors.”
Moving into 2022, banks will continue to embrace technology and increased use of artificial intelligence and to deliver their products and services.
“Branches, still an important tool for a banks’ growth, will continue to be smarter and smaller, with the focus on technology within the branch,” Levy said. “Strategically placed ETM’s (enhanced teller machines) with the ability to interact face to face with a live bank representative in an extended hours format will be available.”
Katitus said, “We will see greater use of artificial intelligence to improve the customer experience both in the digital space and in-person with tools like virtual assistants. Also, while certainly the trend is going digital, relationships are becoming all that more important. Banking is not just about transacting; it is about trust and education. The customer values the importance of having a relationship to find solutions to their questions and to trust the people with their financial futures.”
Lisa Matkowsy is a freelance writer.