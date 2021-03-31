The federal tax deadline for 2021 has been extended to May 17. Much like last year, there are a couple of reasons as to why the IRS decided to extend the deadline from its usual date of April 15.
Avery Klein, president of Avery Klein & Co. in South Euclid; Carmela Minnie, senior manager at Cohen & Co. in Youngstown; and Brett Neate, partner at Zinner & Co. in Beachwood, said this decision to extend the deadline was mostly due to COVID-19 pandemic-related issues.
“The reason for this extension this year is to allow taxpayers additional time to file and pay their 2020 taxes due to the unusual circumstances over the last year related to the pandemic,” Minnie said. “This extension was intended to assist low and middle income taxpayers who might be facing challenges in filing their returns at this time.”
Neate said another reason behind this extension was the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act a few weeks ago. This act included a $1,400 stimulus check for many Americans.
“The IRS is simply behind on the processing of taxpayer correspondence and tax returns,” Neate said. “They’ve got a backlog already. But, I think the second reason for the extension was that the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law a week and a half ago actually had some provisions that apply to the 2020 tax year. So in order to reprogram computers and have software vendors get updated, it’s making it almost impossible to meet the April 15 deadline, because of the retroactive changes to 2020.”
One of those provisions for the 2020 tax year was unemployment compensation. The first $10,200 for unemployment compensation is tax free if a recipients’ adjusted gross incomes under $150,000.
Although the deadline has been extended for another month, Klein said individuals still should not procrastinate, especially if they are expecting a tax refund from the IRS.
“If you think you’re going to have a refund, don’t wait,” Klein said. “There’s no reason to wait and delay getting your money back. And again, the only way you’re going to know if you owe any taxes is, you have to figure out to know where you stand. It’s free interest. It’s like an interest-free loan for a month.”
Minnie said it is important to note this extension applies only to individuals. This does not include an extension of time to pay quarterly estimated tax payments, which usually applies to people such as self employed individuals or business owners.
As for individuals, they do not need to file any sort of paperwork to extend their deadline to May 17. However, if they want to further extend their 2020 tax return to Oct. 15, there’s a formal extension form that has to be filed to do that. But any balance due must be paid by the May 17 deadline in order to avoid interest in penalties.
With all of these wrinkles and intricacies in the new deadline, many taxpayers might need all the time they can get in order to get their questions answered.
“A lot of those services have been limited in their hours, or they’re maybe not open,” Minnie said. “Same thing with the IRS. Some of them need some more IRS services to try to call and get assistance with questions. And the IRS has limited hours right now, limited services based on the pandemic. So this additional time is supposed to help with those types of challenges.”
On top of the complicated details of this deadline, Neate added this gives time for taxpayers to figure out how exactly they will pay for these taxes, and where the money will come from.
“It buys people time to pay their taxes if they still owe something,” he said. “If they can get their taxes done in April, it gives them four or five weeks to plan for where that cash may need to come from if they’re not going to be able to come up with that payment quickly.”