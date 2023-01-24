The KeyBank Foundation celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a $25,000 donation to The Martin Lurther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, according to a news release.
The center was established in 1968 by Coretta Scott King and has been a global destination, resource center and community institution dedicated to educating the world on the life, legacy and teachings of King. Nearly 1 million people make pilgrimage to the National Historic Site each year to learn, be inspired and pay their respects to King’s legacy, the release stated.
Celebrating and recognizing MLK Day helps KeyBank underscore its promise to recognize, understand and celebrate the cultural differences, personal attributes and backgrounds within the community, the release stated.
“On Monday (Jan. 16), the country will honor the tremendous impact and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Chris Gorman, chairman and CEO of KeyBank, said in a Jan. 13 LinkedIn post. “His leadership remains a beacon of inspiration to all, including me. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the KeyBank Foundation is proud to pledge $25,000 to The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). Thank you to the King Center for the incredible work you do each day to advance Dr. King’s work and inspire the next generation to carry his legacy forward.”