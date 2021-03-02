As tax season approaches, many people are still trying to determine who they will choose to help them file their taxes. With more than 138,000 accounting firms in the United States, it can be challenging to pick the right one. Whether it’s a large certified public accounting firm or a large CPA firm, an individual has a few decisions to make before choosing.
Brandon Miller, CEO and president at HW&Co. in Beachwood; and Randy Myeroff, CEO of Cohen & Co. in Cleveland, said that a client needs to make sure the firm is the right fit for their needs.
Myeroff said there are two components in deciding whether a firm is a good fit for a client--resources and quality customer service.
“If you need something highly complicated, you better go somewhere that has it,” Myeroff said. “If you’ve got a very rare medical condition, then you probably want to make sure you’re going to a sophisticated hospital that has that. The second part of it, which is equally as important, is having the right person inside the organization. someone needs to care about you. Someone needs to view you as being important. And they need to have a certain level of commitment to taking care of you.”
Miller’s firm is also a large firm with many resources and more than 25 partners on staff. The number of partners, he said, allows them to assemble a quality team for each client.
“So, usually with our clients we put a team of individuals on a client,” Miller said. “So any given client, you’re going to have a tax partner, you’re going to have an accounting and auditing partner representative. In certain cases, if it’s a healthcare client, also potentially a healthcare partner on the engagement. They’ve got experts in all different areas.”
Myeroff echoed the same sentiment with his firm as well.
“Typically, if you go to a doctor and he’s the only doctor in the office or she’s the only doctor at the office, if they’re not there, then your doctor is not available,” Myeroff said. “And so big firms could probably do a better job of putting a team together so that you’re not reliant on a certain individual being available at a certain time.”
With about 130 people employed during peak tax season, Miller said that having such a large firm means that it’s easier to get instant responses from someone in the office, and to have at least one person who can answer any question.
You’re getting instantaneous questions answered from the experts in our office, and we’re all staying in the loop,” Miller said. “Especially like a tax comment or question, it could affect the accounting and auditing in a certain way. so the A&A person would chime in and work as a team with our clients, so you’ve got multiple touches within our office with a team of experts.”
He emphasized that firms of any size can be a good fit for an individual, and all firm sizes have something to offer. But a firm such as HW & Co. has resources that some other firms may not have.
“I think the one thing that I’ve kind of seen throughout my years in this industry is that, with a firm of our size, is the depth of resources and information that we’re able to obtain at our fingertips,” Miller said. “I think a lot of times when we pick up a client that’s kind of grown out of some of the smaller firms, is that any financial issues--financial structuring, tax structuring, tax reduction, all of those questions and strategies--we’ve got the expertise in this office.”