When opening a bank account, many people are already aware of checking and savings accounts. Checking accounts are deposit accounts with a bank that allows the customer to make deposits and withdrawals. Savings accounts are exactly what the name entails, a place where bank customers can save their money for another time.
Aaron Curry, financial adviser with Peoples Bank in Akron; and Melissa Maki, vice president and marketing communications director at Middlefield Bank in Middlefield, said there are other very useful bank account types that customers can and should utilize.
Two common bank accounts besides checking and savings are money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Maki said there are different goals that can be achieved from each of these account types.
“You can use these accounts together for different goals for short, middle and long-term goals,” she said. “Starting with basic savings for shorter goals, money market for the middle range and looking to CDs for long-term goals. All of these accounts are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, and per ownership category.” FDIC is Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
A CD is an account that provides an interest rate premium in exchange for the customer agreeing to leave a deposit untouched for a certain amount of time. A money market is more of a hybrid. It is a savings account that has check writing capabilities. However, it typically is going to yield a higher interest. Under most circumstances, the money market may not pay out as good an interest as a CD, because it’s liquid money.
“The people who know they’re not going to need to touch it, they’re just simply trying to earn a higher rate, and they want that FDIC backing on their money, they will utilize a CD,” Curry said. “For the people who want to yield a higher interest rate, but they still want that liquidity, the ability to go get their money or spend their money if they need to, they would want to utilize the money market.”
As it pertains to saving in general, Maki said the current economic market means there are even more upsides to saving than before.
“Many financial institutions are offering low rates as the Federal Reserve has cut rates near zero until the economy can rebound from the pandemic,” Maki said. “While that could discourage some people from saving, you will be in a better position to keep setting aside funds for savings.”
If someone is thinking of saving money in a CD, Curry warns while there are benefits to it, there are also some cautions they should take. He said the CD is more for a diligent saver who doesn’t want to spend, or wants to prevent themselves from spending the money. In a CD, that money is essentially locked up, and they can’t withdraw without paying a penalty. Money market savings accounts have their own restrictions as well.
“The money market savings account works just like any other interest bearing savings account, where you are restricted to the number of transactions that you can do into that account per month,” Curry said. “That’s things such as transfers out, or if you wrote a check, things that are outgoing client initiated transactions, you’re limited to eight per statement cycle. If you do more than eight transactions in the money market account per statement cycle, you will be charged a fee, and that fee varies depending on the institution.”
Most banking experts agree that a person should have at least six months of expenses stashed in their savings accounts. During times of uncertainty, such as a pandemic, they recommend closer to 12 months.
“If you struggle to set aside savings each month, you can set up an automatic transfer or if your employer offers direct deposit they may be able to split between accounts,” Maki said. “This will allow you to pay for monthly expenses from your checking and use another account to build savings for short or long-term needs.”