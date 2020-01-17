Most jobs are rewarding in one way or another. Most times, the satisfying feeling comes from the journey to get there.
For Stephen Hendricks, market president for Northeast Ohio at S&T Bank in Akron, and Sean Richardson, Cleveland regional president at The Huntington National Bank in Cleveland, the journey started by chance. Both professionals didn’t have the full intention to work in the banking field.
“During college, I began my banking career as a part-time teller to support my summer vacations,” Hendricks said. “After four years, it led to an opportunity to expand my career.”
Richardson said, “The bank found me, in a way. They had on-campus recruiting and for me, it was the opportunity to return home to my roots on Cleveland’s east side. I found the training program appealing, where one could then go and do many things. I enjoyed the opportunity to come in and begin a banking career in a wider-based landscape.”
Although having a successful start in an industry doesn’t always mean a person will stick around, Hendricks and Richardson found their place within banking.
“I began to see how banks helped communities, whether that is a business community, the not-for-profit community, etc.,” Richardson explained. “Banks are a really important part of the economy. They provide foundational products and services that make the economy hum. Personally, the bank was also providing me with continuous learning and opportunities to grow and learn professionally.”
Hendricks said, “Banking is a very rewarding career with a lot of different challenges. I get to interact with people of diverse backgrounds and various types of businesses. My career in banking allows me to help entrepreneurs grow and achieve success while aiding customers in pursuing their financial dreams.”
Looking back on his journey, Richardson said he now has an appreciation for what banks do, and especially the impact he can make in his leadership role.
“I love that I now have a leadership role in helping make decisions and seeing the fruits of that firsthand,” he said. “My role of leading about 1,200 colleagues, including our retail presence and corporate presence downtown, is one of culture setting and forming, and affirming the strength of our employee base and the importance they have in our community.”
Considering what banks might be looking for in current employees, the professionals said there are a few qualities hopefuls should have.
“While each career path within banking dictates the training necessary for the job, general characteristics of applicants are detail-oriented, self-motivated, confident, team player and an excellent communicator,” Hendricks noted.
Richardson said along with a high school degree, interested individuals should be engaging and have the ability, and desire, to work with customers.
“Retail banking is two-thirds of our employment base, which is teller work and management in branches,” he said. “What we look for is general aptitude in our individuals and the willingness to engage with consumers. That is not for everyone, so we do have many other career avenues within the banking field. It could be analytical fields, IT, operations and marketing.”
Looking to the future, both professionals said jobs in banking may change, though not necessarily for the worse.
“It has changed from having large retail banking centers with tellers to transact business,” Hendricks explained. “Then came the automated teller machines. Now, we have access to all our financial tools at our fingertips on our smartphones. As a result, bankers have become more universal and our delivery channels have changed. Ultimately, this is still a business where expertise, advice and custom solutions are delivered by individuals and the need for bankers will continue.”
Richardson said, “We will still see retail banking as a significant importance. It will still always be about people. The idea of money is such a personal, and sometimes emotional, part of people’s lives. They still want to be able to sit across from a person.”