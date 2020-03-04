When it comes to tax time, the one thing individuals hear the most about is the refund – and how to get more bang for your buck in a larger refund. But is a larger refund always better?
According to Ashley Costello, a financial adviser at NCA Financial in Mayfield Heights; Howard Gottlieb, owner at Howard N. Gottlieb & Associates in University Heights; and Marlyn Josselson Ludwig, senior tax analyst at Block Advisors in Beachwood, if a large refund is a goal, the professionals have advice.
“It depends on your income,” Gottlieb said. “If it is a husband and wife, usually, there is not enough tax withheld. Many times, I have to tell them to deduct more.”
One of Costello’s suggestions was to bunch deductions, or changing your filing status to get more money withheld throughout the year.
“That goes into what they are doing to prepare before filing,” she said. “The tax laws are what they are and it’s hard to manipulate them into getting credits or deductions.”
Ludwig said individuals can adjust their W-4 to see how much they’d like to withhold from their W-2, or if there is a lifestyle change, to change their filing status. Many times, credits can be applied that the individual might not have been qualified for before the lifestyle change.
Even though many advertisements point toward maximizing a refund, the professionals said individuals might want to think twice. Tax returns are made up of the money overpaid to the IRS throughout the year, so if someone does want to get a bigger return, they’d need to pay more in taxes.
“Some people say it is their vacation money and they can’t seem to save it themselves,” Ludwig explained. “Others say they don’t want the IRS to keep their money all year, like ‘I want it to come out even with what I owe them or what they owe me.’ It depends on the specific person or goal, and what they want their money for.”
Costello said, in her practice, many clients aren’t working towards a sizable refund. They just don’t want to have to write a check for the government after everything is said and done, she noted.
“It’s like giving the government an interest-free loan and then waiting to get it back,” she said. “And now given cybersecurity and fraud with people being able to hack your accounts and get your refund, some clients are focused more on defending what they do get instead of maximizing the refund. It minimizes their liability.”
And though there has been a focus on getting a bigger refund, Gottlieb said it has been harder for some clients to get more back due to changing tax laws. For example, he said people who used to get around $4,000 to $5,000 refunded are now getting around $1,000 to $2,000.
“And it’s not a matter of their circumstances changing, the numbers are virtually the same,” Gottlieb added,
When trying to get the most out of their refund, the professionals said there are a few intricacies that individuals should consider.
“I encourage my clients to take advantage of their office’s 401k, which will maximize their refund in a way, as it is investing in themselves first,” Ludwig said. “They could also change their W-4, which adds money to their withholding, but again, that’s kind of silly because you’re giving the government your money for free to hold onto. Personally, I’m happy if I break even.”
Gottlieb said, “For self-employed people, they can open up a retirement plan. You’re putting it towards yourself. So, it’s not as bad as giving more to the government. It’s about paying it forward to yourself instead of hoping for a bigger refund.”
But, Costello added individuals should also make sure they’re truthful on the return. It doesn’t pay to lie in hopes of getting more back, she said.
“I definitely wouldn’t lie on a tax return,” she said. “Though getting audited by the IRS can be slim to none, I wouldn’t inflate numbers to get a bigger refund. Do your due diligence before you take your taxes anywhere. If you’re unsure, don’t do it. Ask questions.”