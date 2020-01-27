Many people want to save money when they file their tax returns.
Since taxes can be complex, saving money can lead to mistakes, according to Bob Casarona, financial adviser at NCA Financial Planners in Mayfield Heights; Christine Fuller, tax preparer at Block Advisors in Beachwood; Kevin H. Myeroff, CEO and president of NCA Financial; and Ken Sable, owner and president of Sable Group in Beachwood.
“The most common tax mistakes I see every year with new clients is them not withholding the correct amount, not paying the correct amount in quarterly estimates and not taking advantage of all the deductions available to them,” Sable said. “These are common mistakes when taxpayers and their accountants don’t hold annual meetings and do some sort of tax projection mid-year.”
Myeroff said there is also room for math errors, especially with basic filing strategies like not claiming the correct filing status.
“People don’t think about the unintended consequences of using those,” he explained. “Sometimes, you can qualify for more than one status.”
Casarona said he sees many mistakes when people try to save money by doing their own taxes, even without using a tax software progam.
“According to the IRS, you’re 20 times more likely to make a mistake when you prepare by hand,” he said. “A lot of tax software programs catch common mistakes. It can also instantaneously compare filing statuses as well.”
Avoiding these mistakes lies in communication and preparation, Fuller said.
“When life events happen, either when you get married, divorced or when you have a change in your household, like a new baby, someone else becomes a part of your household or someone dies, we say those are a good time to meet with a tax adviser,” she stated. “This can cause a major change in your taxes and potential savings. It’s just about staying informed about the eligible savings.”
Myeroff said there are three areas individuals should be on top of to curb mistakes: using tax software, consulting a professional and comparing past returns.
“When you put them side by side, you can often find an error you might have made,” he noted.
Sable said the onus also falls on financial professionals to inform their clients about potential pitfalls.
“Accountants need to do a better job of educating clients with newsletters, blogs and holding annual meetings to discuss the taxpayer’s income and family situations,” he explained. “Many of the tax deductions and credits taxpayers don’t take advantage of is because they either aren’t sharing all of the information with their accountant or because their accountant is not taking the time to ask the questions.”
But if a mistake is made, it is not the end of the world, the professionals said. If it’s found before taxes are filed, changes can be made through their financial adviser. But if a mistake found in the filing after submitting a return, individuals still can fix their work.
“They can always relook at options if they didn’t consider them during the actual tax year as long as they look at the options before filing,” Myeroff said. “But if you do file, you can always make an amended return to fix it.”
Fuller said, “Right now, 2016, 2017 and 2018 are still open for amendments. Individuals can go back and change those years, though 2016 will close on April 15. Right now, we’re starting 2019, but people can go back and take care of the previous years if they made a mistake and missed the money.”
To prevent mistakes throughout the year, Sable said he works with his clients to teach them about taxes.
“Typically for my clients, I hold planning meetings each summer and depending on their situation, in the winter as well,” he said. “I also invite their other advisers, like investment advisers and lawyers, so the client and advisers all get on the same page. A lack of communication between advisers can easily lead to missed opportunities.”
Deadline to file a return is April 15.