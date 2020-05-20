As we use our computers to attend virtual meetings, work and study online, bank customers are also opting to manage their accounts from their devices.
According to Russ Edwards, senior vice president of retail banking at Civista Bank in Sandusky, which has a location in Beachwood, and Paul Vargo, regional manager of retail at Peoples Bank in Beachwood, customers and banks alike are increasingly going digital to take care of banking needs during the pandemic.
“Online and mobile banking play a huge role in customers having access to their accounts at all times if they can’t make it in, if the branches aren’t open, in this case,” Vargo said. “It also allows them to transact on their accounts, like mobile deposits, sending money to people through apps like Zelle and external transfers. It’s about always having access to their accounts. So, it’s a huge thing for us going forward, making us more connected.”
Edwards mirrored that sentiment, but added mobile banking has been on the rise for years.
“The pandemic highlighted the digital expansion,” he said. “The role that digital is playing now is that customers can manage their funds and banking all without coming into a branch. That is the biggest highlight now, but customers still have access to their money and can still bank. It makes it especially convenient for customers.”
Both professionals said digital banking has grown over the past few months since some bank branches closed for in-person services. To avoid waiting in line at the drive-thru ATM, customers are choosing to access their accounts from their pockets.
“During the pandemic, the use of digital banking has skyrocketed because it is one of the more common options, especially with lobbies closed, though customers can do some banking through drive-thrus,” Edwards explained. “With digital banking, customers are making their deposits through an app and moving to digital wallets. In light of the pandemic and not wanting to touch a pin pad, if your smartphone is established this way, you’re able to wave your phone in front of the pin pad and that attaches your payment through the digital wallet.”
Edwards added since customers aren’t often able to come in person to deposit checks or manage accounts, many financial institutions are offering these services digitally.
“They can take a snapshot of a check and deposit it directly into their checking or savings accounts,” he said. “Instead of going to the ATM and getting cash out to pay someone physically, they now might be using systems like Venmo or Zelle because you can’t pass money physically. There is also more use of bill payment systems instead of writing a check and mailing it. People are just finding all this little more convenient and faster.”
At Peoples Bank, Vargo said customers used to have to wait 60 days to access a new account online or in-app. But to give people access to their money promptly, it is now down to a seven-day waiting period.
“Though there is more risk on the bank’s side, it’s about quick access to mobile and online banking,” he noted. “We still want people to come into the branch as we’re a relationship-based bank, but we want people to also be able to have their bank right in their pocket.”
With the impact the pandemic will have on the banking industry, both professionals said online banking will continue to be a favorite for many people, especially seeing how convenient it was when it was the only option.
“I don’t think it’ll ever go back to the way it was, but I do think people will still need to go sit with a banker in a branch,” Vargo said. “But, it certainly has evolved and probably will continue to evolve. We’ll never be all one or the other. We have to evolve with the client’s needs.”
Edwards added, “This is going to be the new normal as you’ll have people that have gotten used to digital banking. Also, people are starting to understand that just because you’re banking digitally, you don’t have to sacrifice the relationship. This is the thing now – the quick, fast, removal of friction from the customer’s journey. That is going to move banking from where it used to be to where it’s heading.”