Choosing to mortgage a home can be a difficult decision, but with it comes a certain financial security and ease of mind homeowners receive from pledging their houses to a financial institution while they repay it. And with many organizations to choose from, ranging from private firms to banks, it can be difficult to choose the right one.
Michael Lewin, a mortgage loan consultant with the Farmers National Bank home mortgage lending team in Beachwood, and Chris Hiner, division president of Park National Bank in Ontario, both said taking out a mortgage through a bank can often be safer and easier for customers than using the services of private loan companies.
“With a mortgage bank, we keep the servicing of our loans, which means that once we close the loan, in our case you can always pay Farmers Bank,” Lewin explained. “We will not sell the servicing of the loan. A lot of the loan companies, they’re basically a broker, where they’ll sell you the loan and later will sell the servicing of the loan itself to another bank, typically a bigger bank such as Chase or Bank of America.”
On the other hand, community banks service the loans themselves, so customers will pay them every month directly. The major benefit there, Lewin said, is that processing requests through municipal banks is often easier than with large ones. For example, a customer who goes through a firm might have to call an 800 number and wait on hold before getting an answer to their question, while local banks are usually snappier, with real people at the ready to handle customer service.
Hiner also touted strong communication skills as one of the advantages community banks have in being able to work with customers to resolve issues. That’s a major boon, especially during the pandemic, he said.
“We’re on a case-by-case basis,” Hiner said. “That’s part of the relationship that we’re talking about. Good times and bad, we want to have open communication and look for ways to help (customers) solve their problems. My No. 1 advice is to keep the communication lines open and talk with your lender, because there’s ways that we can help, whether it be a modification or a temporary deferment of payments.”
But deferrals aren’t really that common right now, Hiner said, and buyers in Northeast Ohio are purchasing houses at nearly the same rate they would normally, with prospective sellers able to show their homes while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“Realtors are still showing houses, they’re using technology sometimes for virtual showings,” he added. “It really hasn’t slowed anything down. People are changing the way they communicate. We used to see a lot more walk-ins, but now we’re seeing a lot more people communicating via text message, via phone, email.”
The cultural and technological shift toward technology has also allowed banks to take the mortgage application process online, making it even easier for loan seekers to share supporting documents with bankers. Lewin said he can send an application link to someone’s cell phone or computer, allowing him to get accurate information at the customer’s convenience.
“I used to meet with customers and take a paper application. Now, it’s much easier. You can do it at 3 o’clock in the morning,” he said, jokingly.
Collin Cunningham is a freelance writer from Cleveland.