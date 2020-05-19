Civista Bank hired Solon resident Neil T. Young as vice president, commercial lending in its Beachwood office.
Young brings more than two decades of experience in banking, commercial real estate development and construction to Civista’s commercial lending team.
He is a board member and volunteer for the Jewish Big Brother Big Sister Association of Cleveland and a board member of 250, Inc., which raises money for Big Brother Big Sister Association chapters both nationally and locally. Young also participates on two scholarship committees through the Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland.
Civista is at 3723 Park East Drive.