The pandemic has changed almost every area of life, including most industries.
According to Chana Hellman, CPA and manager at Meaden & Moore; Susan Kowalske, CPA and manager, tax at Apple Growth Partners; and Sue Krantz, partner at Zinner & Co., all in Beachwood, the accounting community wasn’t spared – and many professionals are seeing unique changes in the work they do.
Kowalske said during her two decades in public accounting, the industry has been moving towards a paperless environment. She explained the pandemic and widespread remote work has helped push her office toward implementing paperless work.
“I can remember as an associate, carrying home huge boxes of tax returns to tick and tie over the weekend using my blue no-copy pencils,” she recalled. “Later, I could check out files to my laptop and take them home to work on them, but I still had to return the office to check the files back in before anyone else could few or edit them. Apple Growth Partners has embraced the paperless work environment – not only because it is the environmentally friendly thing to do, but also because it allows our staff a more flexible work arrangement.”
Through a private network, she explained she can call up a document from yesterday or many years ago – whether she is at the office or working from her dining room table.
“I can solve problems in minutes and get answers to a client, rather than waiting until I’m in the office the next day or the next week,” Kowalske noted. “This pandemic has truly exposed just how much of our client work is paperless, and I’m proud to say we had a very smooth transition to working from home because our data and records were already positioned for a completely paperless work environment.”
For Hellman, she said professionals had to pivot quickly to ensure client needs were met and internal firm cohesion at Meaden & Moore was maintained, adding this was probably every firm’s game plan.
“Most business clients looked to their CPAs for assistance when applying, and qualifying for PPP loans,” she noted. “There was a lot of uncertainty regarding the loan details and business owners trusted their accounting and banking partners to provide clarity. Many successful businesses needed guidance regarding cash flow projections to help ride out the pandemic and its effect on sale, cash flow, bank covenants, etc.”
She explained Meaden & Moore was already equipped to operate remotely, using various technologies and a paperless system, too.
“We also increased our use of Microsoft Teams with regularly scheduled lunch and learns to keep each other abreast of the changing landscape,” Hellman stated. “Due to the pandemic, we interacted with clients via remote sessions versus on-site meetings and accommodated clients’ needs based on their preferences. Due to the CARES Act extending tax deadlines, we saw a lot of the tax work being pushed back into the summer while we spent the typical April busy season dealing with PPP loans.”
Though accountants still have their normal work to do, Krantz said there has also been an added level of client interaction during the pandemic.
“There has always been that phrase that we’re the trusted adviser for our clients, and I think our clients are looking to us for more guidance and leadership for whatever issues they may have related to the pandemic,” she explained. “So, it’s more consulting work and being more of a strategic adviser, on top of the tax and audit work. The work has never really changed, but it’s more so how they look at us for more things now. With the tax deadline change, that gave us the additional time to really focus earlier in the year on that strategic work.”
Krantz added there is also an increased level of communication within her firm.
“We have staff meetings every Monday on Zoom, and we’re still connecting and probably even more so than we would’ve while in the office,” she said. “The participation changes so greatly as you’re able to come together so much more easily. With clients, we’ve always been working hours out of the norm anyways. I get calls from clients at night and emails, and I was on a Zoom board meeting the other night and I was getting client emails at the same time. Your clients need you when they need you and you have to be able to pivot, and we’ve done that.”
Publisher’s Note: Sue Krantz is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.