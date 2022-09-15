Processing payroll can be a time-consuming task and some businesses have found that outsourcing their payroll operations to third-party companies can save them time and money.
Marcy Angelo, director of operations at White Glove Payroll in Youngstown, and Paula Tresger, senior sales executive at Ahola HR Solutions and Payroll in Brecksville, discussed ways in which businesses can benefit from using third-party companies to handle payroll.
“The biggest thing is that it saves you time and money to focus on your business,” Angelo said. “So you do what you do well, and we do what we do well.”
Accuracy is important, she pointed out, and using a payroll company may ensure that requirements are met when it comes to taxes and compliance. It is also important that these elements are handled in a timely manner.
“We have the ability to work with your CPA firm or maybe even your health insurance company, since there are a lot of moving parts such as pre- vs. post-tax deductions, notes on W-2s and things like that,” she said.
Typically, payroll companies charge a “per-run” or “per-check” charge and a quarterly fee for returns, she explained.
Angelo said that, when looking at the annual costs, it may seem expensive to use a payroll company. However, it may actually be saving a business money.
“It’s oftentimes much cheaper than paying someone full time to handle payroll and, instead, you can pay that person to focus on that industry and business,” she stated.
Tresger noted that time is money, so by saving time through outsourcing payroll, businesses can pay attention to other efforts that will make them money.
“It’s a big time saver and it would actually save a lot of money, too,” Tresger said. “The person (at the business) that was normally gathering the info and trying to do all of the payroll, it can free them up and have them do a lot of other job responsibilities within the company.”
In addition to saving time, she said third-party payroll companies may take on the responsibility of filing a business’s payroll taxes. In doing so, the payroll companies assume liability for filing the taxes correctly and on time.
Payroll services should be invested in helping companies grow their businesses while taking on this liability, she advised.
Something people might not know about payroll companies is that many of them offer a variety of products and services, beyond payroll and tax, that can help businesses succeed, she said.
“Most people, I believe, feel that when you’re outsourcing, you’re just having somebody file and pay your taxes, do your payroll, prepare your quarterly tax packets and do your W-2s at the end of the year,” Tresger noted. “There’s so much more to that. There’s so many other product offerings.”
Some of the additional services offered by payroll companies are onboarding, applicant tracking, and time and attendance tracking, she pointed out.
“There’s so many other services that payroll companies offer that, again, can really save them a lot of time,” Tresger stated.