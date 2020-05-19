Children’s Hunger Alliance, a statewide nonprofit that feeds insecure children during the pandemic, received a $175,000 gift through the ThomaHawk fundraiser created by former Cleveland Browns players Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins of The ThomaHawk Show.
Marietta-based Peoples Bank Foundation together with FIS and JobsOhio donated a combined $100,000 to the fundraiser. The balance of the gift is a combination of $25,000 raised by the ThomaHawk fans and a $50,000 match by the players.
The check presentation took place at Frederick’s Wine and Dine in Warrensville Heights, one of CHA’s partner meal sites across the state serving grab-and-go meals to children.
Peoples Bank Foundation’s $50,000 contribution is the largest single donation in the foundation’s history.
“That is how important we think it is to help ensure children don’t go to bed hungry during this pandemic,” Peoples Bank President and CEO Chuck Sulerzyski said in a new release.