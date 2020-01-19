Organization and planning are crucial where finances and taxes are concerned. With tax season here, some people might feel overwhelmed.
According to Jerry Appel, partner at Marcum LLP in Mayfield; Cindy Kula, senior tax manager at Rea & Associates in Cleveland; and Brett Neate, partner at Zinner & Co. in Beachwood, people can do things to get their finances in order for next year’s filings.
“Using the information they are getting right now, whether it is for their investments or real estate ventures, use that information and schedule a time to discuss proactive planning opportunities for the current year,” Neate said. “Clients tend to only think about the forms and filing right now, but forget the planning for next year until the time is right back upon us.”
He added people should also discuss what can be done differently with finances to capitalize on tax benefits.
Appel said people should also do something called “harvesting their losses” on their stock portfolio. This is the practice of selling stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other securities that are now worth less than what was paid for them. By harvesting a loss, Appel said investors can offset taxes on other gains and income.
“They should be looking in November and December with their broker at the stocks they hold and see what their gains and losses are,” Appel said.
Kula said a good place to start is knowing where you stand for 2019 taxes.
“If you don’t know that, you don’t know where to start planning,” she explained. “I suggest they do their taxes as soon as they can, so they can also plan for paying their taxes as they go. Record keeping is a big deal, too. If you have good record keeping now, it makes tax season easier the following year. Even if it is at least taking notes and keeping paper documents.”
Early preparation can make tax time less stressful.
“If they are doing the proper planning and communicating throughout the year, they’re giving their adviser the opportunity to let them know what to expect so they aren’t shocked by a large tax bill or estimated tax,” Neate stated. “It creates an opportunity a year from now to prepare taxes without any surprises. And if there are changes or something is different than what was planned for, it’s easier to notice.”
Any kind of planning is good, Kula said.
“I would never tell a client to not do something because most of the time they come in and give us all their documents,” she said. “Some people are very organized that they even match the documents from last year to this year. No one has ever gone overboard, at least for us.”
Preparing for tax season ahead of time is a benefit to both parties, the taxpayer and tax preparer, the professionals said.
“The biggest thing is it reduces their fee,” Appel explained. “The more organized someone is, the faster we can do their return and the less we need to charge them. If they have everything together in an organized fashion, it’s easier, as opposed to having to hunt files down. A lot of firms even have organizers that list everything out, making it even easier on the individual.”
Kula said, “Right now, we know where they are headed. So, a good asset to have is a preparer you routinely go to with questions throughout the year. I like when clients call me and ask me if a tax form is important. That means they’re thinking about it. That’s what we want.”